[THINK ENGLISH] 오래가는 사랑을 꿈꾸신다면, 그 사람과 함께 안동을 방문하세요

불빛이 환하게 켜진 경북 안동의 월영교는 밤 늦게 방문할 곳을 찾는 여행객이 모이는 곳이다. [한국관광공사]

klore handed down from generation to generation, take a trip to Andong. When you're thinking about who to invite along with you, keep in mind the legend that if you hold hands of the people you love and cross the Woryeong Bridge over the waters of...

If you're looking for lasting love, take your partner to Andong

오래가는 사랑을 꿈꾸신다면, 그 사람과 함께 안동을 방문하세요

Korea JoongAng Daily 14면 기사

Friday, October 15, 2021

klore handed down from generation to generation, take a trip to Andong. When you're thinking about who to invite along with you, keep in mind the legend that if you hold hands of the people you love and cross the Woryeong Bridge over the waters of the Andong Reservoir together, the love will last forever.

folklore: 전해져 내려오는 이야기

from generation to generation: 세대를 거쳐서

reservoir: 호수

세대를 걸쳐서 전해져 내려오는 옛날 이야기를 좋아한다면 안동으로 여행을 떠나라. 누구와 함께 갈지 아직 고민중이라면, 안동호반을 가로지르는 월영교를 생각해 보자. 사랑하는 사람과 손을 잡고 다리를 건넌다면, 그 사랑이 오래도록 지속될 것이라는 전설이 내려져오는 곳이다.

This myth can be traced to the heartbreaking love story of a woman whose letter was found in 1998 in the grave of scholar Lee Eung-tae (1555-1586) in Andong, when it was being moved to a new location.

myth: 신화, 전설

grave: 무덤

이 전설은 1998년에 조선시대를 살았던 이응택의 묘를 이장하는 과정에서 발견된 한 여자의 편지에서 기인한다.

The love letter was written by Lee’s wife, as she was pregnant with a baby named Won, grieving over her husband’s death from illness.

pregnant: 임신한

grieve: 애도하다

발견된 사랑의 편지는 임신 중이던 이씨의 아내가 병으로 죽은 남편을 애도하며 쓴 것이다.

She says she can’t live without him and all she can think about is being with him, and asks him what she should do with her heart while raising their child. She asks him to come visit her in her dreams and tell her what to do. She continues to share her strong belief that she can reunite with her husband in her dreams as she has so many things she wants to tell him.

reunite: 재회하다, 다시 만나다



남편이 없이는 아내도 살 수 없다고 썼고, 그와 함께하는 것만 생각하고 있다고 했으며, 그녀의 마음을 어떻게 다스리며 아이를 키워야하는지 답을 알려달라고 편지를 통해 물었다. 아내는 남편에게 꿈에 나타나서 어떻게 해야될지 알려달라고 썼다. 아내는 남편이 꿈에 나타날 것이라 굳게 믿는다며 아직도 너무 할 말이 많다고 썼다.

The letter in Korean is shown by the river.

한국어로 쓰여진 이 편지는 강가에서도 전문을 찾아볼 수 있다.

Since Lee’s grave was located not too far away from the area, the city decided to create the bridge in 2003 where the love story from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) can be shared.

since: ~이기 때문에

이씨의 묘가 멀리 떨어져 있지 않기에, 안동시는 2003년 이 장소에 월영교를 준공하고 개장하면서, 조선시대의 사랑 얘기를 널리 알려야겠다고 결정했다.

The bridge is made from wood and measures 387 meters (1,270 feet) long, making it the longest wooden bridge in Korea. The bridge is good to visit under any weather conditions and even after the sunset.

under: ~한 상황에서

sunset: 해지다

이 다리는 나무로 만들어졌고 길이는 387미터로, 한국에서 가장 긴 목조 다리이다. 이 다리는 어떤 날씨에 방문해도 좋으며, 심지어 해가 지고 방문해도 좋은 곳이다.

Of course sunny skies offer the best view of the riverside trail with trees and the reservoir water, but gloomy weather also offers its own charm. If you visit on a rainy day, the fog embraces the edges of the bridge to make the entire scene very dreamlike.

trail: 길

gloomy: 흐린, 우울한

embrace: 껴안다

entire: 전체적인

scene: 풍경

dreamlike: 몽환적인

당연히 맑고 밝은 날은 호수를 따라 심어진 나무와 호수의 물 색깔이 예쁘게 보이겠지만, 흐린 날에도 흐린 날만의 매력이 드러난다. 비오는 날에 방문한다면, 물안개가 피어올라 다리를 감싸서 전체적인 분위기를 몽환적으로 만든다.