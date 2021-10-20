[THINK ENGLISH] ‘오징어 게임’, 넷플릭스 오리지널 시리즈 역대 최고 시청 기록

넷플릭스 오리지널 시리즈 ‘오징어 게임’의 한 장면. [넷플릭스]

'Squid Game' is most watched Netflix original series

‘오징어 게임’, 넷플릭스 오리지널 시리즈 역대 최고 시청 기록

Thursday, October 14, 2021

"Squid Game" got the highest number of views in its first month of all original series launched by Netflix — 111 million viewers.

launch: 출시하다

‘오징어 게임’이 공개 한 달 만에 최다 조회 수인 1억1100억 뷰를 기록했다.

This surpassed the viewership of "Bridgerton" (2020), an American drama that chalked up views from 82 million accounts in the first 28 days of release, the streaming giant announced Wednesday.

surpass: 뛰어넘다

viewership: 시청자 수

chalk up: 점수를 올리다

넷플릭스는 이 기록은 공개 28일 만에 8200만 뷰를 기록한 미국 드라마 ‘브리저튼’(2020)을 넘어서는 것이라고 수요일 밝혔다.

Since its global release on Sept. 17, “Squid Game” has conquered the No. 1 spot for viewership in 94 countries around the world, including Korea, Brazil, France and India. In the United States, “Squid Game” had been at No. 1 for 21 consecutive days as of Wednesday, the first-ever non-English series to hit that milestone.

consecutive: 연이은

first-ever: 사상 최초의

milestone: 중요한 단계, 이정표

지난 9월 17일 전 세계에 공개된 이후 ‘오징어 게임’은 한국, 브라질, 프랑스, 인도 등 94개국에서 1위를 차지했다. 미국에서 ‘오징어 게임’은 지난 수요일(13일)까지 21일 연속 1위를 지켰다. 이는 비영어 시리즈로는 사상 최초라는 이정표를 세웠다.

Since the release of "Squid Game" last month, Netflix stock has been on the rise, jumping 6.6 percent as of Tuesday compared to the price on Sept. 16, the day before the series was released. It closed at $624.94 on Tuesday, 0.3 percent down compared to the previous day, after it recorded an all-time high of $639.1 on Oct. 6.

all-time high: 사상 최고치

지난달 ‘오징어 게임’ 공개 이후 넷플릭스 주가는 상승세다. 지난 화요일(10월 12일) 기준 이 회사의 주가는 오징어 게임이 공개된 9월 16일에 비해 6.6% 상승했다. 이날 종가 624.94달러는 전날에 비해 0.3% 하락한 것이다. 지난 10월 1일 넷플릭스 주가는 역대 최고치인 639.1달러를 기록했다.

“When Netflix first began investing in Korea in 2015, it was the goal of the company to make content good enough to cater to the needs of Korean content fans all over the world,” said Kim Min-young, vice president of Netflix Asia Pacific content (except India). “'Squid Game’ has brought to reality things that we’ve only been dreaming of.”

cater to: 만족시키다, 요구에 응하다

넷플릭스 아시아태평양(인도 제외) 김민영 부사장은 "2015년 처음 한국 시리즈와 영화에 투자하기 시작했을 때 우리는 아시아와 전 세계의 K콘텐츠 팬들의 요구를 만족시키에 충분한 콘텐츠를 만들겠다는 목표가 있었다"며 "'오징어 게임'은 우리가 꿈꾸던 것들을 현실로 만들어줬다“고 말했다.

Netflix invested 770 billion won in the Korean market between 2016 and 2020.

넷플릭스는 2016년부터 2020년까지 7700억원을 한국 시장에 투자했다.

Its annual investment volume increased from 15 billion won in 2016 to 82 billion won in 2017, 92 billion won in 2018, 248 billion won in 2019 and 333 billion won last year.

annual investment: 연간 투자

연간 투자 규모는 2016년 150억원에서 2017년 820억원으로 증가했다. 2018년에는 920억원으로 2019년에는 2480억원, 지난해에는 3330억원으로 늘었다.

This year, it earmarked another $500 million to create original content in Korea.

earmark: 배정하다

올해 넷플릭스는 5억 달러(약 5900억원)를 추가로 배정했다.

Sales of merchandise related to “Squid Game” have also been rising in Korea thanks to the popularity of the series. Online shopping malls reported increasing sales of green tracksuits, marbles used for games, aluminum lunch boxes and T-shirts with the number 456. Even sales of squid went up by 49 percent between Sept. 17 and Oct. 5, according to Lotte Mart.

merchandise: 상품

popularity: 인기

tracksuit: 운동복(츄리닝)

marbles: 구슬치기, 대리석

lunch box: 도시락

‘오징어 게임’의 인기 덕분에 관련 제품의 판매 역시 늘어나고 있다. 온라인 쇼핑몰에서는 초록색 츄리닝과 구슬치기용 구슬, 알루미늄 도시락, 그리고 숫자 456이 새겨진 티셔츠의 판매가 증가하고 있다. 롯데마트에서는 9월 17일~10월 5일 사이 오징어의 판매까지 49%가 증가했다.