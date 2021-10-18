[THINK ENGLISH] 한국, 손흥민 골에도 숙적 이란과 1-1 힘든 무승부

한국 축구 대표팀이 12일 테헤란 아자디 스타디움에서 열린 이란과의 경기에서 후반 3분에 터진 손흥민의 선제골을 축하하고 있다. [연합]

The Korean national football team held Iran to a 1-1 draw at Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Tuesday, walking away with one point from what was set to be the most challenging matchup of the third round of qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Korea 1-1 Iran as Son Heung-min goal holds old rivals to tough draw

한국, 손흥민 골에도 숙적 이란과 1-1 힘든 무승부

Thursday, October 14, 2021

Korean national football team: 한국 축구 대표팀

walk away with: ~을 차지하다

challenging: 어려운

한국 축구 대표팀은 지난 12일 테헤란에 위치한 아자디 스타디움에서 2022 카타르 월드컵 3차 예선 중 가장 어려운 경기였던 이란과의 경기에서 1-1로 무승부를 기록하면서 승점 1점을 차지했다.

A draw with long-term rival Iran is not a bad result, but it could have been so much more. Son Heung-min came through for the Taeguk Warriors for the second night in a row in the 48th minute, only for Korea to blow that lead in the 76th minute and settle for a 1-1 finish.

long-term rival: 숙적

settle for: ~에 만족하다

숙적인 이란과의 무승부가 나쁜 결과는 아니지만, 훨씬 더 나은 결과를 가져올 수도 있었던 경기였다. 손흥민은 후반 3분에 돌파하면서 A매치 두 경기 연속 득점에 성공했으나 후반 19분째에 이란이 동점골을 넣으면서 1-1 무승부에 만족해야 했다.

With the draw, Iran remains on top of Group A with three wins and a draw, followed by Korea with two wins and two draws.

이번 무승부로 인해 이란은 3승 1무로 A조 1위 자리를 유지하고 한국은 2승 2무로 그 뒤를 잇는다.

The draw does little to break Korea's decade-long dry spell against Iran. The Taeguk Warriors last beat Iran in the quarterfinals of the 2011 Asian Cup. Since then, Iran has gotten the edge on Korea four times and the two sides have drawn three times.

draw: 무승부

decade: 10년

get the edge on: ~보다 우세하다

이번 무승부로 한국은 이란을 상대로 한 10년간의 무승 가뭄을 다시 한번 깨지 못했다. 태극전사들이 마지막으로 이란을 상대로 이겼던 경기는 2011년 아시아컵 8강전이었다. 그 이후로 이란은 네 번이나 한국을 이겼고 세 번 비겼다.

Korea has also never beaten Iran at home in Tehran — another statistic that was reinforced on Tuesday. In eight games played in the Iranian capital, Korea has lost five and drawn three.

reinforce: 강화하다

한국은 특히 테헤란에서는 단 한 번도 이란을 이긴 적이 없는데, 이 기록 역시 깨는데 실패했다. 이란 수도에서 열린 여덟 번의 경기 중에 한국은 다섯 경기를 졌고 세 경기를 비겼다.

Head coach Paulo Bento wasn't taking any chances on Tuesday, fielding a strong team of seasoned veterans at Azadi Stadium.

not taking any chances: 위험을 감수하지 않다, 모험을 하지 않다

seasoned: 경험이 많은

파울루 벤투 감독도 아자디 스타디움에서 모험을 하기보다 노련한 베테랑들로 구성한 강한 팀을 구성했다.

An entirely European-based front line should have given Korea some real firepower, with Bordeaux's Hwang Ui-jo brought up front and Tottenham Hotspur's Son, Mainz's Lee Jae-sung and Wolverhampton Wanderer's Hwang Hee-chan in support. Yet despite Bento's best efforts and the undeniable calibre of the individual players, Korea once again got off to a slow start.

front line: 최전방, 최전선

firepower: 화력

calibre: 역량

보르도의 황의조, 토트넘 홋스퍼의 손흥민, 마인츠의 이재성 그리고 울버햄튼의 황희찬처럼 유럽에서 뛰고 있는 선수들로 구성된 최전방이 한국 축구에 화력을 더했어야 했다. 그러나 벤투 감독의 노력과 훌륭한 개인 선수들의 역량에도 불구하고 한국 축구는 이번에도 발동이 늦게 걸렸다.

The lack of offensive cohesion that has plagued the national team for years was clearly still an issue in Tehran, with Korea managing to get eight shots off in the scoreless first half, but not a single one on target. Iran played a tight lockdown defense, an approach with every Group A side has found Korea clearly don't have an answer to.

lack: 결핍

cohesion: 응집력

plague(v.): 괴롭히다

lockdown defense: 질식 수비, 철통 수비

공격을 전개할 때 응집력이 떨어진다는 국가대표팀의 지난 몇 년 간의 단점은 이란전에서도 여전한 문제였다. 한국은 양쪽 모두 득점이 없었던 전반전에서 여덟 번의 슛팅을 시도했지만 그 중 유효슛팅은 한 번도 없었다. 그에 반해 이란은 단단한 질식 수비를 펼쳤고 한국은 다른 A조 경기들에서처럼 이 수비벽에 대한 해답을 찾지 못하고 헤맸다.

The 1-1 draw leaves Korea looking strong in second place with six games left to play. As the top two teams advance to the Qatar World Cup, both Korea and Iran remain in a strong position.

advance: 진출하다

이번 1-1 무승부로 여섯 경기를 남겨두고 있는 한국은 2위 자리를 더욱 굳건히 지킬 수 있게 되었다. 상위 두개팀이 카타르 월드컵 본선에 진출하기 때문에 한국과 이란 모두 좋은 위치를 점하고 있다.