[THINK ENGLISH] 반크, 중국에게 ‘오징어 게임 그만 훔쳐달라’

시민단체 반크가 중국에 만연한 넷플릭스 드라마 “오징어 게임” 불법 복제를 비판하는 청원을 시작했다. [화면 캡쳐]

The Voluntary Agency Network of Korea (VANK) started a petition to condemn the rampant online piracy of Netflix Korea’s “Squid Game” in China, the civic organization announced on Thursday.

Stop stealing 'Squid Game,' VANK tells China

반크, 중국에게 ‘오징어 게임 그만 훔쳐달라’

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Friday, October 8, 2021

voluntary: 자발적인, 자원 봉사로 하는

petition: 진정(서), 청원(서)

rampant: 걷잡을 수 없는, 만연하는

online piracy: 불법복제

civic organization: 시민단체

시민단체 반크가 중국에 만연한 넷플릭스 드라마 “오징어 게임” 불법 복제를 비판하는 청원을 시작했다고 목요일에 밝혔다.

VANK was founded in 1999 with a mission to promote Korean culture and history online.

found: 설립하다

promote: 홍보하다, 촉진하다

반크는 온라인 상에서 한국 문화와 역사를 홍보하려는 목적으로 1999년 설립되었다.

“Squid Game” hit the small screen last month and has achieved worldwide success, topping Netflix’s daily charts in all 83 countries in which the streaming platform currently keeps tally.

achieve: 달성하다, 성취하다

keep tally: 기록하다, 집계하다

“오징어 게임”은 지난 달 공개되고 전세계적인 성공을 이루었다. 현재 넷플릭스가 집계 중인 83개국 모두에서 일간 차트 1위를 차지하였다.

The series is also proving popular in China via illegal downloads, as Netflix is not available in China.

prove popular: 인기를 얻다

illegal: 불법인

available: 이용할 수 있는

중국에서는 넷플릭스를 이용할 수 없기 때문에 불법 다운로드를 통해 인기를 얻고 있다.

“Squid Game” is one of the most frequently searched keywords on China’s search engines, with 1.7 billion searches on Weibo as of Monday.

search engine: 검색 엔진

“오징어 게임”은 현재 중국 검색엔진에서 가장 자주 검색되는 키워드 중 하나이다. 중국 소셜 미디어 웨이보에서는 월요일 기준으로 검색 횟수가 17억 건을 넘었다.