[THINK ENGLISH] 한국이 빠르게 초고령사회로 진입하고 있다

혼자 사는 노인들이 지난 8월 서울 종로에 있는 공원에서 무료 점심을 기다리며 줄 서있다. 통계청에 따르면 64세 이상 가운데 166만명이 혼자 살고 있다. 이는 전체 노인 가구의 35%에 해당한다. [연합뉴스]

By the end of this year, there will be 8.54 million Koreans over the age of 64, accounting for 16.5 percent of the total population — meaning Korea is moving rapidly from being an “aged society” to a "super-aged society."

Korea rapidly approaching 'super-aged society'

한국이 빠르게 초고령사회로 진입하고 있다

Korea JoongAng Daily 4면

Thusrday, September 30, 2021

By the end of this year, there will be 8.54 million Koreans over the age of 64, accounting for 16.5 percent of the total population — meaning Korea is moving rapidly from being an “aged society” to a "super-aged society."

account for: 설명하다, 차지하다

population: 인구

aged society: 고령사회

super-aged society: 초고령사회

올해 말이면 64세 초과 한국인의 수가 854만 명을 넘어서며 전체 인구의 16.5%를 차지하게 될 전망이다. 이는 한국이 고령사회에서 초고령사회로 빠르게 진입하고 있다는 의미다.

To earn the first label, 14 percent of the population must be seniors, which Korea reached in 2017. To earn the second, more than 20 percent must be 65 or older — which Korea should reach in 2025, with 20.3 percent over that threshold.

senior: 노인

threshold: 문턱, 한계점

고령사회가 되려면 인구의 14%가 65세 이상이어야 하는데 한국은 2017년 고령사회에 진입했다. 초고령사회가 되려면 65세 이상이 20% 이상이어야 한다. 한국은 2025년 이 비중이 20.3%에 달해 그 문턱에 들어서게 된다.

According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of seniors is not as alarming as the percentage of them living alone.

alarming: 걱정스러운, 두려운

수요일 통계청에 따르면 노인 인구의 수보다 혼자 사는 노인 인구의 비중이 더 우려되는 상황이다.

The statistics agency painted a portrait of economically vulnerable senior citizens in worse health conditions than those who live with families.

paint a portrait: 그림을 그리다

vulnerable: 취약한

통계청은 경제적으로 취약한 노인들의 건강 상태가 가족과 함께 사는 노인들보다 나쁘다고 설명했다.

Among 4.73 million households with people over 64 last year, seniors living alone accounted for 1.66 million, or 35.1 percent.

household: 가구

지난해 64세 초과 노인들과 함께 사는 가구는 473만 가구였으며, 이 가운데 혼자 사는 노인들은 166만명으로 35.1%를 차지했다.

The statistics agency said that ratio has been steadily increasing since 2015.

ratio: 비율



이 비중은 2015년 이후 꾸준히 증가돼 왔다고 통계청은 말했다.

Five years ago, senior citizens living alone accounted for 32.9 percent. People over the age of 69 accounted for 72.4 percent of those living alone. The number of senior citizens living alone is expected to double to 3.35 million by 2037.

senior citizen: 노인, 연금생활자



5년 전 혼자 사는 노인의 비중은 32.9%였다. 이 가운데 69세 초과 노인의 비중이 72.4%를 차지했다. 혼자 사는 노인의 수는 2037년까지 335만명으로 두 배로 늘어날 것으로 예상된다.

Some 44.6 percent of the seniors living alone said they lived on their own means, while 24.3 percent lived on allowances from their children or relatives, and 31.1 percent lived on government subsidies or financial support from social organizations.

means: 방법, 수입

on one’s own means: 스스로의 수입으로

allowance: 용돈

government subsidy: 정부 보조금

social organization: 사회단체

약 44.6%의 독거 노인들은 스스로 번 돈으로 생활하고 있다고 말했다. 24.3%는 자녀들이나 친척들이 주는 용돈으로 살아가고 있으며 31.1%는 정부보조금이나 사회단체의 지원으로 살아가고 있다.

Some 17 percent of seniors living alone said they were healthy, lower than the 24.3 percent of seniors living with families. While nearly 50 percent of those living alone said that their health was bad, only 38.4 percent of all seniors surveyed made that claim.

claim: 주장, 요청

혼자 사는 노인들 가운데 17%는 그들이 건강하다고 답했는데 이는 가족들과 함께 사는 노인 24.3%가 건강하다고 답한 것에 비해 낮은 수치다. 거의 50%의 독거노인들은 그들의 건강이 나쁘다고 답했으며 전체 노인들 가운데는 38.4%가 건강하다고 밝혔다.

In 2019, average medical expenses for people over 64 — even with health insurance — was nearly 4.8 million won ($4,000). That’s 7 percent or 309,000 won more than the previous year.

medical expense: 의료비

health insurance: 건강보험

2019년 64세 초과의 평균 의료비는 건강보험이 있는데도 불구하고 거의 480만원에 달했다. 이는 전년 309만원에 비해 7%가 증가한 것이다.

The life expectancy for people over 64 was an additional 21.3 years as of 2019, six months longer than in 2018. Women were expected to live 23.4 years longer after reaching 65, and men 19.1 years.

life expectancy: 기대수명

64세 이상의 기대수명은 2019년 21.3년으로 2018년보다 6개월 늘었다. 여성은 65세 이후 23.4년을, 남성은 19.1년을 더 살 것으로 예상됐다.

The numbers were higher than the OECD’s average of 21.6 years for women and 18.3 for men.

이 수치는 OECD 평균인 여성 21.6년, 남성 18.3년보다 많은 것이다.