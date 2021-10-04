[THINK ENGLISH] 류현진의 부진으로 블루제이스 직격타 맞다

토론토 블루제이스 류현진이 29일 캐나다 온타리오주 토론토의 로저스센터에서 열린 메이저리그(MLB) 뉴욕 양키스전 첫 이닝에서 투구를 하고 있다. [유에스에이 투데이/연합]

Ryu Hyun-jin picked up his 10th loss of the season on Tuesday, marking the first time in his eight-year major league career that the Korean southpaw has found himself with double digits in the L column.

Ryu's slide couldn't come at a worse time for the Blue Jays

류현진의 부진으로 블루제이스 직격타 맞다

Friday, October 1, 2021

double digits: 두 자릿수

south paw: 왼손잡이 투수



류현진은 28일에 이번 시즌의 10번째 경기를 지면서 메이저 리그에서 뛴지 8년만에 처음으로 두 자릿수 패를 기록하게 되었다.

Adding insult to injury, that loss came in exactly the sort of game that the Toronto Blue Jays paid $80 million to bring Ryu on side for: A high stakes faceoff with a major rival and a Wildcard spot on the line.

to add insult to injury: 설상가상, 엎친데 덮친 격으로

high stakes faceoff: 중대한 대결

엎친 데 덮친 격으로, 류현진이 10번째 패배를 기록한 경기는 그의 팀 토론토 블루제이스가 류현진을 8천만 달러를 주고 영입한 이유가 될만한 중대한 대결이자 와일드 카드가 걸린 경기였다.

Ryu gave up three runs on six hits in four and one third innings with three strikeouts and a walk against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. The Yankees, who are locked in a Wildcard race with the Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners, went on to win the game 7-2, while Ryu was stuck with his 10th loss of the season for a 13-10 line.

hit: 안타

strike out: 스트라이크 아웃, 삼진

walk: 볼넷

류현진은 29일 뉴욕 양키스와 홈 경기에 선발 등판해 4와 3분의 1이닝 동안 6피안타 1볼넷 3탈삼진 3실점을 기 록했다. 블루 제이스, 보스턴 레드 삭스, 시애틀 매리너스와 와일드 카드 경쟁을 벌이고 있는 뉴욕 양키스는 이겨야 하 는 경기를 7-2로 결국 승리했고 류현진은 13-10으로 시즌 10번째 경기를 패했다.

Despite the loss, Ryu's performance didn't look too bad in his first game back after a brief stint on the 10-day injured list. The Yankees were unable to get anything across in the first two innings, while the Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead in the first.

stint: 일종 기간 동안의 일

take a lead: 앞서다

패배를 차치하면, 류현진이 열흘간 부상자 명단에 오른 이후 첫 경기임을 고려했을 때 경기력은 그리 나쁘지 않았다. 양키스는 첫 두 이닝 동안 점수를 내지 못했고 블루제이스는 첫 이닝에서 1-0로 앞섰다.

Aaron Judge hit a solo homer in the third to tie the score at 1-1, but Ryu still appeared to be in control at the plate. The Blue Jays pulled ahead again the fourth, but Ryu gave up two singles and a walk to allow the Yankees to tie the score in the fifth. A sac fl y followed, giving the New York club the a 3-2 lead and ending Ryu's time at the plate. Further damage came later, with the Yankees piling on in the seventh and ninth to extend their lead to 7-2.

be in control: 평정, 중심을 잃지 않다

sac fly: sacrifice fly, 희생 플라이

end one’s time on the plate: 강판되다

애런 저지에게 3회 초에 솔로 홈런을 내주면서 점수는 1-1 동점이 되었지만 류현진은 여전히 평정을 잃지 않았다. 블루제이스는 다시 4회에 선두를 잡았지만 류현진이 두개의 1루타와 볼넷을 내주면서 5회에 동점을 만들었다. 이어 희생플라이를 내주면서 뉴욕 양키스는 3-2로 앞섰고 류현진은 강판되었다. 7회와 9회에서 점수차가 벌어지면서 양키스는 7-2로 결국 승리했다.

"He gave us a chance," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said after the game. "He did what we want him to do."

“그는 우리에게 [이길 수 있는] 기회를 줬습니다”, 블루제이스 감독 찰리 몬토요가 경기 후 말했다. “우리가 그에게 원했던 것을 해냈다”며 류현진이 선발로서 역할을 다했다고 말했다.

Ryu might have done what Montoyo wanted him to do, but he didn't do enough to help the team's playoff chances.

류현진이 몬토요 감독이 원하던 것을 해냈는지 모르지만, 블루제이스가 플레이오프에 진출하는 데에는 도움이 되지 못했다.