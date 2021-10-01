[THINK ENGLISH] 방탄소년단 격려의 메시지로 유엔을 감동시키다

방탄소년단이 10일 대통령 미래문화특사 자격으로 방문한 미국 유엔총회에서 사진촬영을 하고 있다. [BTS 트위터]

The members of BTS spoke at the United Nations Monday encouraging the youth of the world to be hopeful through the pandemic and look toward the future. As special presidential envoys for future generations and culture, they offered their words of...

BTS rocks the U.N. with words of encouragement

방탄소년단 격려의 메시지로 유엔을 감동시키다

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Thursday, September 23, 2021

The members of BTS spoke at the United Nations Monday encouraging the youth of the world to be hopeful through the pandemic and look toward the future.

look toward the future: 미래를 바라보다

방탄소년단 (BTS) 멤버들이 월요일 유엔에서 연설을 통해 전 세계 젊은이들에게 팬데믹을 이겨내고 미래에 희망을 가지자고 격려했다.

As special presidential envoys for future generations and culture, they offered their words of support at U.N. headquarters, New York, for the Sustainable Development Goals Moment a day ahead of the opening of the 76th U.N. General Assembly. The event was livestreamed on the U.N.’s YouTube Channel, with 1 million viewers tuning in to the K-pop act’s speeches.

offer words of support: 응원의 말을 건네다

a day ahead of ~ : ~를 하루 앞둔

livestream: 생중계하다

tune in: 시청하다

제 76차 유엔총회 개막을 하루 앞둔 뉴욕 유엔본부에서 BTS는 지속가능발전목표 모멘트 개회 세션에 참석해 대통령 미래문화특사로서 응원의 메시지를 전했다. 이 행사는 유엔 유튜브 채널을 통해 생중계되었고 100만 명의 시청자들이 이 케이팝 그룹의 연설을 시청했다.

President Moon Jae-in introduced the band as an “exceptionally outstanding group of young men who are connecting with youth around the world.” The band spoke for a total of seven minutes, with each of the seven offering their own word of wisdom and encouragement.

exceptionally: 특출한

word of wisdom: 덕담

문재인 대통령은 BTS를 “전 세계 청년들과 소통하는 남다른 남성 그룹”이라고 소개했다. 밴드는 총 7분 동안 연설을 했고 7명의 멤버들은 각자 덕담과 격려의 말을 전했다.

“Even though it feels like I’m ready to move forward, the world seems to have stopped altogether, and it feels like we’ve lost our way,” Jungkook said. “There were times we’ve felt that way.”

move forward: 전진하다

lost (someone’s) way: 길을 잃다

there are times ~: ~때가 있었다

정국은 “나는 앞으로 나아갈 준비가 되어있는 것 같은데 그에 반해 세상이 완전히 멈춘 것 같고 길을 잃은 것 같이 느껴질 때가 있다”며 “우리도 그렇게 느꼈을 때가 있었다”고 말했다.

“That’s why I heard that people refer to those in their teens and 20s as ‘Covid’s lost generation,’” RM said. “Because they’ve lost their way in a time when they need the most diverse opportunities and trials. But can we really define them as lost because they’re going on paths that can’t be seen by grownup eyes?”

refer: 칭하다

trial: 시도

grownup: 성인

RM은 “그래서 지금의 10~20대들을 ‘코로나 로스트 제너레이션’으로 부르기도 한다고 들었다”며 “왜냐하면 그들 자신이 가장 다양한 기회와 시도가 필요한 시기에 길을 잃었기 때문입니다. 하지만 어른들 눈에 보이지 않는 길을 가고 있다고 해서 정말로 길을 잃은 사람들이라고 정의할 수 있을까요?”라고 되물었다.

“In that sense, I think the title of ‘welcome generation’ is much more suitable for them than the lost generation,” Jin said. “In the sense that they’re moving forward saying ‘welcome’ instead of fearing change.” The members went on to emphasize that it’s the choices of young people that matter in the end despite the circumstances.

in that sense: 그런 의미에서

go on to ~ : ~으로 나아가다

emphasize: 강조하다

matter: 중요하다

despite: ~에도 불구하고

진은 이어 “변화를 두려워하지 않고 ‘어서와’라고 말하고 앞으로 나아가고 있다는 의미에서 ‘잃어버린 세대’가 아닌 ‘웰컴 제너레이션’ 이라는 이름이 더 어울린다”고 말했다. 나아가 멤버들은 이러한 상황 속에서 결국 중요한 것은 젊은 사람들의 선택이라고 강조했다.