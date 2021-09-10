[THINK ENGLISH] 새로운 관광지로의 부상을 꿈꾸는 청주

상당산성은 충청북도 청주에서 가장 유명한 관광자원 중 하나이다. 산성을 따라 4km 정도를 걸을 수 있다. 전체를 다 걷는다면 한 시간 반 정도가 소요된다. [리에또]

Compared to other cities like Busan, Jeonju and Sokcho, Cheongju is not as popular among travelers due to its lack of prominent places to visit. However, thanks to its proximity to the Seoul metropolitan area and the nature it has to offer,..

Cheongju aims to make its mark as tourist destination

새로운 관광지로의 부상을 꿈꾸는 청주

Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사

Friday, September 3, 2021

Compared to other cities like Busan, Jeonju and Sokcho, Cheongju is not as popular among travelers due to its lack of prominent places to visit.

lack of: ~이 부족하다

prominent: 알려진, 눈에 뜨는, 도드라지는

부산이나 전주, 속초와 같은 도시들과 비교해보면, 청주는 눈에 띄는 관광지가 없기 때문에 대부분의 여행자들에게 그렇게 인기 있는 여행지가 아니다.

However, thanks to its proximity to the Seoul metropolitan area and the nature it has to offer, the state-run tourism institute is now on the move to more systemically promote the city with “potential.”

proximity: 근접성

metropolitan area: 도심지역

state-run: 정부가 운영하는, 공공이 운영하는

institute: 기관

on the move: ~를 하려하다

systemically: 조직화되게, 체계적으로

potential: 잠재력이 있는, 잠재력

하지만 서울 도심지역과 근접하고 다양한 자연의 모습을 가지고 있다보니, 정부 관광기관에서는 이제 이 도시를 잠재력이 있다고 보고 조금 더 체계적으로 홍보하려는 움직임을 보이고 있다.

One of the first places many locals and those who have been to Cheongju recommend is Sangdang Fortress. From the central area of the city, it takes only about 10 minutes by car to get there.

locals: 지역주민

fortess: 산성

청주에 살고 있거나, 혹은 청주에 다녀온 사람들이 첫번째로 많이 꼽는 곳은 상당산성이다. 청주 시내에서 차로 10분 정도면 도착한다.

It is originally built in Baekje Dynasty (18 B.C. to 688 A.D.) as an earthen fortification.

earthen: 흙

fortification: 방어시설, 요새

원래는 백제시대에 흙성으로 축조되었다.

After invasions in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) from Japan and China, the country decided to use rocks to make the fortress much sturdier in 1716 . However, after the reinforcement efforts, the fortress never really faced any further major battles.

invasion: 침략

sturdy: 튼튼하게

reinforcement: 강화



조선시대때 일본과 청나라의 침략을 받은 후, 1716년 조선은 조금 더 튼튼하게 돌로 산성을 건설하기로 결정했다. 하지만 좀 더 강화하려는 노력을 들였지만, 그 이후 산성에서 어떤 큰 전쟁도 치뤄지지 않았다.

Because of this reason, the spot is less enticing to history buffs, despite the great condition it is in.

enticing: 매력적인

history buff: 역사에 관심있는 사람들

이 때문에 역사를 탐구하는 사람들에게는 이 산성이 얼마나 좋은 상태로 보존이 되어있던 간에 큰 관심을 끌지 못하게 되었다.

The entire fortress is about four kilometers (2.4 miles) long. Near the entrance, outside of the fortress, is a large grass lawn, where many locals go to enjoy picnics. It is easy to spot families walking their dogs around or playing badminton, instead of heading for a slightly uphill walk on top of the fortress.

entire: 전체

grass lawn: 잔디밭

slightly: 약간

전체 산성은 4km 정도이다. 입구 근처의 산성 바깥에는 넓은 잔디밭이 있고, 많은 지역 주민들이 소풍을 즐기러 온다. 살짝 오르막이 있는 산성 위를 산책하는 것보다 이 잔디밭에서 반려견을 산책시키거나 배드민턴을 치고 있는 방문객들을 쉽게 볼 수 있다.