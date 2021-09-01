[THINK ENGLISH] 청년층 표심 잡기 위해 지원책 쏟아내는 정부

김부겸 국무총리가 목요일 서울 마포구 스타트업 센터인 프론트원에서 열린 청년정책조정위원회를 주재하고 있다. [연합뉴스]

The government described 87 projects meant to help people between the ages of 19 and 34 get housing, jobs, welfare and education.

Gov't opens spigot to get young votes back

청년층 표심 잡기 위해 지원책 쏟아내는 정부

Friday, August 27, 2021

spigot: 수도꼭지

welfare: 복지

정부가 19~34세 청년들의 주거, 직업, 복지, 교육 지원을 위한 87개 과제를 발표했다.

One of the key projects is rental assistance of up to 200,000 won ($170) a month for 12 months to young people who makes 1.2 million won or less a month. Some 152,000 people are expected to qualify.

rental assistance: 월세 보조

qualify: 자격이 있다

주요 정책 중 하나는 월 소득 120만 원 이하 청년들에게 12개월 동안 최대 20만원의 월세 보조금을 지원하는 것이다. 약 15만2000명이 해당할 것으로 보인다.

Additionally, the government will offer interestfree loans for young people making less than 50 million won a year to pay rent.

interest-free loan: 무이자 대출

거기에 더해 정부는 연 소득 5000만원 이하 청년들의 주거비 지원을 위한 무이자 대출을 제공할 예정이다.

The government already guarantees loans offered by banks to young people who make 20 million won or less. However, those loan have interest rates of 1 percent.

정부는 이미 연 소득 2000만원 이하 젊은 층에 은행을 통해 대출 보증을 해왔으나, 지금까지의 대출은 1%의 이자가 있었다.

To help with college tuitions, the government will expand scholarships that pay roughly half of people's tuitions. Currently, they are offered to students from poorer families.

college tuition: 대학 등록금

scholarship: 장학금

정부는 대학 등록금의 거의 절반 수준으로 장학금을 확대할 예정이다. 현재는 빈곤층 학생들에게 장학금이 지급되고 있다.

Starting next year, college students whose families make 5 million won or less per month will be eligible for annual scholarships of 3.5 million won to 7 million won.

be eligible for: ~할 자격이 있다. ~의 대상이 되다

내년부터 연 소득 5000만원 이하 가정의 대학생들은 연 350만~700만원의 장학금을 받을 수 있다.

That size of the scholarships is also being raised. The government will fully pay college tuitions of people who are the third child in their family or above. To be eligible, family monthly incomes must be less than 5 million won. Some 140,000 students are eligible.

장학금 규모도 커졌다. 정부는 셋째 이상 자녀의 등록금을 전액 지원할 예정이다. 이 등록금을 지원받기 위해서는 가족의 월 소득이 500만원 미만이어야 한다. 14만 명의 학생들이 대상이 된다.

Other measures include a program in which the government will match savings -- by multiple amounts -- that young people from low income families commit to a savings deposit. The program is supposed to encourage young people to save.

commit to: 약속하다, 헌신하다, 할당하다

savings deposit: 저축 예금

match: 대등하다

또 다른 조치는 저소득층 가정의 젊은이들이 저축예금을 하면 정부가 그에 맞춰 다양한 금액의 저축 액수를 매칭해서 지원하는 프로그램이다. 젊은이들의 저축을 장려하기 위한 것이다.

It is only open to young people whose annual incomes are 24 million won or less. The maximum amount that a person can save is 1.2 million won a year. Once the deposit matures after three years, the person will withdraw between 7.2 million won and as much as 14.4 million won. Some 104,000 people will be eligible.

mature: 만기가 되다

withdraw: 인출하다

이는 연 소득 2400만원 이하 젊은 층만 가능하다. 연간 최대 1200만원까지 저축할 수 있다. 3년 후 만기가 되면, 720만원에서 1440만원까지 인출할 수 있다. 약 10만4000명이 대상이 된다.

The projects come in the wake of the Moon Jaein government and the ruling Democratic Party losing popularity among young people.

in the wake of: ~에 뒤이어, ~의 결과로서

이 과제들은 문재인 정부와 여당이 젊은 층 사이에서 인기를 잃어가는 가운데 나왔다.

They are trying to turn the sentiment around ahead of the presidential election next March. The ruling party lost two mayoral seats in Seoul and Busan in April, which was considered to be the results of weak support from the young.

presidential election: 대통령 선거

ruling party: 집권 여당

이들은 내년 3월 대통령 선거를 앞두고 젊은 층의 정서를 되돌리기 위해 노력하고 있다. 집권 여당은 지난 4월 서울과 부산 시장 자리를 잃었으며, 이것이 젊은 층의 지지가 약해진 때문이라고 여기고 있다.