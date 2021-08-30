[THINK ENGLISH] 한국 여자 골프의 LPGA 메이저 우승 가뭄

김세영이 스코틀랜드 동부의 카누스티에서 열린 AIG 여자오픈 두번째 라운드에서 그린을 확인하고 있다. [로이터/연합]

Golf is a notoriously fickle game, and the failure of Korea's top golfers to win an LPGA major for the first time in 11 years this season proves it. But it could also prove something else: That the heyday of Korean women's golf is coming to an end.

한국 여자 골프의 LPGA 메이저 우승 가뭄







fickle: 변덕스럽다

heyday: 전성기

골프는 변덕스럽기로 악명 높은 스포츠이다. 올 시즌 11년만에 정상급 한국 여자 골프 선수들이 메이저 우승을 하지 못했다는 점을 보면 더욱 그렇다. 동시에 한국 여자 골프의 전성기가 저물고 있음을 의미할 수도 있다.

On Sunday, Korean golfers left the AIG Women's Open, the last major tournament, without any silverware. All 14 Koreans fell out of contention on the final day.

silverware: 트로피

contention: 경쟁

한국 선수들은 마지막 메이저 대회인 AIG 여자오픈에 서도 트로피 없이 돌아와야 했다. 마지막 4라운드에서 14명 의 선수 모두 경쟁에서 벗어나고 말았다.

Despite a competitive field, that none of the Korean golfers were able to reach the top 10 is something of a wakeup call for Korean golf.

competitive: 치열하다

wakeup call: 경종

치열한 경쟁을 고려하더라도 상위 10위권 안에 한국 선 수가 한 명도 진입하지 못했다는 것은 경종을 울린다.

Women's golf started to grow popular in Korea in 1998, when Pak Se-ri won the U.S. Women's Open and the LPGA Championship. Pak piled up the major victories over the next decade, and in 2008, Park In-bee and Shin Ji-yai each got their first major wins. After that, the wins kept piling up.

pile up: 많아지다, 쌓이다

decade: 10년

1998년 박세리가 US 여자 오픈과 LPGA 챔피언십을 우승하면서 국내에서 여자 골프가 인기를 끌기 시작했다. 박세리는 그 이후 10년 동안 더 많은 메이저 대회 우승을 하였고 2008년에는 박인비와 신지애가 각자의 첫 메이저 승리를 거두었다. 그 후로도 한국 여자 골프는 승승장구했다.

But this year, things have taken a turn for the worse. Not only is it the first time in 11 years that no Korean has won a major, but Sunday's result marks the first time in 18 years that no Korean has made it into the top 10 at a major tournament.

take a turn for the worse: 악화되다

그러나 올해 한국 골프의 상황은 좋지 못했다. 메이저 대회 무승은 11년 만이며, 메이저 대회에서 10위권에 진입 하지 못한 것은 18년 만이다.

The lackluster performance of Korean golfers on the LPGA Tour this year may be attributed to multiple things, not least of which is that Covid-19 has hindered international training.

lackluster: 부진한

be attributed to~: ~에 기인하다

hinder: ~을 못하게 하다.

올해 LPGA투어에서 한국 골프의 부진한 성적에는 이유가 여러가지 있겠지만, 코로나19가 해외훈련에 걸림돌이 되는 것이 크게 작용했다.

But more importantly, it reflects the growth of Korea's domestic golf tour KLPGA. Until recently, it was a given that the top KLPGA golfers advance to the LPGA Tour. But now, the KLPGA has a bigger field and a big enough purse that golfers do not always feel the need to make the move to the United States.

given: 기정 사실

purse: 상금

그러나 그보다 더 중요한 원인으로는 국내 KLPGA 투어의 성장에 있다. 최근까지 KLPGA에서 성적이 우수한 선수들은 자연스럽게 미국 LPGA 투어로 진출했다. 그러나 국내 투어가 규모도 커지고 상금도 많아지면서 선수들이 미국으로 진출할 필요성을 예전만큼 느끼지 않게 되었다.

Also, the best players on the KLPGA Tour may not be the best on the LPGA Tour anymore. LPGA courses are designed to encourage an aggressive style of play with longer driving distances and shooting across hazards to reduce the number of strokes.

aggressive: 공격적

또, 이제는 국내 투어에서 좋은 성적을 내는 선수들이 LPGA에서도 좋은 성적을 낸다는 보장이 없다. LPGA 골프 코스들에서는 해저드를 넘기는 공격적인 플레이와 드라이버 장타가 타수를 줄이는 데에 유리하다.

On Korean golf courses, a poorly hit driver shot may easily go out of bounds to an unplayable area, incurring two penalty shots. In other words, golfers on the KLPGA Tour are trained to look for accuracy rather than distance. But more and more, international golf courses are starting to work favorably for golfers who prioritize power over accuracy.

out of bounds: 필드 밖을 벗어난, 제한 구역 밖의

Incur: 초래하다, 발생시키다

favorably: 유리하게

한국 골프 코스에서는 드라이버를 잘못 치면 쉽게 OB 라인을 벗어나 2타를 잃게 된다. 즉, 국내 투어는 장타자들 보다는 정교한 플레이를 하는 선수들에게 유리하다. 그러나 해외 골프장들은 점점 더 장타자들에게 유리해지고 있는 추세이다.