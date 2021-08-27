[THINK ENGLISH] NCT Dream, 8월 25일에 팬미팅 개최 예정

NCT Dream의 팬미팅 “Hot! Summer Dream”에 대한 티저 포스터 [SM 엔터테인먼트]

NCT Dream will hold an online fan meeting to celebrate the fifth anniversary of its debut on Aug. 25, the boy band’s agency SM Entertainment announced Friday. NCT Dream is a subunit of boy band NCT and debuted on Aug. 25, 2016.

NCT Dream to hold online fan meeting on Aug. 25

NCT Dream, 8월 25일에 팬미팅 개최 예정







Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Monday, Aug. 15, 2021

hold: 개최하다

agency: 소속사

subunit: 유닛그룹

NCT Dream의 소속사 SM 엔터테인먼트는 NCT Dream이 데뷔 5주년을 기념하기 위해 8월 25일에 온라인 팬미팅을 개최한다고 금요일 말했다. NCT Dream은 보이그룹 NCT의 유닛그룹으로, 2016년 8월 25일에 데뷔했다.

The fan meeting, titled “Hot! Summer Dream,” is set to be a mix of talks, games and performances of the band’s hit songs.

set to be: 예정이다

a mix of: ~의 혼합

팬미팅 이름은 “Hot! Summer Dream”이며 토크, 게임, 히트곡 무대 등이 다채롭게 펼쳐질 예정이다.

It will be streamed online on the “Beyond LIVE” channel on Naver’s fan community platform V Live. Tickets are available for purchase on Yes24 or V Live.

streamed: 생중계되다

be available: 구할 수 있다. 가능하다.

네이버 팬커뮤니티 플랫폼 V Live의 “Beyond LIVE” 채널을 통해 온라인 생중계될 것이다. 티켓은 Yes24 혹은 V Live를 통해 구매할 수 있다.

NCT Dream became a triple-million-selling band with its first full-length album “Hot Sauce,” which was released in May.

triple-million-selling: 앨범 판매량이 300만 장을 넘긴 상태를 일컫는다.

full-length album: 정규앨범

NCT Dream은 5월에 발매된 정규앨범 1집 “Hot Sauce”로 트리플 밀리언 셀러가 되었다.