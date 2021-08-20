[THINK ENGLISH] 방탄소년단의 위력이 관광산업에 퍼진다

Lesser known spots in Korea are getting more attention thanks to BTS. With restrictions in place on international travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the boy band has been choosing local sites to film its music videos.

BTS 멤버들이 아직 개통 전인 월드컵대교 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. BTS는 지난 7월 이곳에서 NBC “더 투나잇 쇼 스타링 지미 팰런”을 위해 싱글 “Butter”를 공연했다. [연합]

The power of BTS spreads to the tourism industry

Friday, August 13, 2021



방탄소년단(BTS) 덕분에 한국의 덜 알려진 곳이 더 주목을 받고 있다.

With restrictions in place on international travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the boy band has been choosing local sites to film its music videos.

코로나 여파로 해외 여행이 제한되면서 이 케이팝 그룹은 뮤직비디오 촬영을 위해 국내 장소를 선택했다.

Most recently, World Cup Bridge in Seoul, which is not even open yet, was given some global attention thanks to BTS’s performance on the bridge which aired on NBC talk show “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on July 14. The video of BTS performing its hit song “Butter” was uploaded on the show’s Youtube channel and has been viewed over 14 million times so far.

가장 최근엔 서울 월드컵대교 위에서 공연을 펼친 BTS의 무대가 7월 14일 미국 NBC 인기 토크쇼 ‘더 투나잇 쇼 스타링 지미 팰런’에 송출되며 아직 개통도 되지 않은 다리가 세계적인 주목을 받았다. BTS의 히트곡 “Butter”를 공연하는 모습의 이 영상은 유튜브 채널에 업로드 되어 지금까지 1,400만 회 이상의 조회수를 기록했다.

In between the members’ dance moves, it is possible to see the nightscape of Seoul around the Han River. Comments on the video express amazement that the band was able to take over the entire bridge for the performance.



멤버들의 춤사위 사이에는 한강 주변의 서울 야경도 볼수 있다. 영상엔 다리를 통째로 빌릴 수 있다니 대단하다는 등의 댓글이 달렸다.

Back in June, the Seoul City Government got a surprise request from BTS. Through the Seoul Film Commission, the band had asked the government if it was possible to make a video on the World Cup Bridge.

지난 6월 서울시는 BTS로부터 깜짝 요청을 받았다. BTS는 서울영상위원회를 통해 월드컵대교 위 뮤직비디오 촬영을 정부에 요청한 것이다.

The city government accepted the request, which was vague in details, as they saw it as an opportunity to promote the bridge that’s scheduled to be completed and open to the public by the end of the year. Construction of the bridge has been ongoing for the past 11 years so the city government needed a way to get some attention back on the bridge. And that plan worked.

서울시는 세부 사항이 철저히 함구되었음에도 올해 말 공사를 마치고 공개될 예정이었던 대교를 홍보할 수 있는 기회로 보고 제안을 받아들였다. 대교 건설은 지난 11년 동안 계속되었으므로 서울시는 개통 전 대교에 대한 시민들의 관심을 다시 불러일으킬 방법이 필요했고 그 계획은 성공적이었다.