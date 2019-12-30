1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS V Sets Global Twitter Record on His Birthday

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @taeddyykim

Photo from Twitter @taeddyykim

BTS' V set a global record on Twitter for his birthday, once again confirming his international stardom.

December 30 might as well officially be deemed Taehyung Day!

Within an hour striking midnight commencing his birthday, hashtags related to the star dominated the Top 1 to 26 rankings of Twitter's Worldwide Trends.

He is the first and only K-pop idol among all others - including fellow BTS members - to have 3 different hashtags surpass 2 million retweets trending for his birthday. The 3 hashtags are the following: #HappyBirthdayTaehyung, #HappyVDay, and #HappyTaehyungDay.

Earlier this year, BTS V was named the the most streamed Korean soloist in 2019 on online audio distribution platform SoundCloud. It seems fans are adamant to maintain the singer's record-breaking status on all kinds of platforms!

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Articles:
BTS Becomes The Gods Of Mount Olympus in MMA 
Saudi Man Offered Oil to Marry BTS V's Sister

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT