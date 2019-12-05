1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Becomes The Gods Of Mount Olympus in MMA

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot

In the recent Melon Music Awards, the members of BTS appeared as various gods from the Greek and Roman mythology. Fans are excited to guess which gods each of the members represented, and what the stages meant. We analyzed the performance and will share the current most popular theories!

Their stages and performances contain surprising detail and historic accuracy!

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

V appeared as Apollo, son of God. The 'circus of the sun' (Cirque du Soleil) performs on the stage with him strengthening this theory.

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

Jin was Ares, the god of war. Others say he was Athena, goddess of war and war strategies, since he appeared on the Trojan Horse.

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

Jimin represented Artemis, the goddess of hunting, who is related strongly with the moon.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

In the myths, Apollo and Artemis are twins, so it's interesting that V and Jimin had matching earrings just for this performance!

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

Suga is seen as either Hephaestus, the god of fire, or Hades, the god of the dead and the king of the underworld. Those who argue Hades is the more accurate guess point out the fire seems darker, and the underworld is often referred to as a 'prison' in the mythology.

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

Jungkook was obviously Poseidon, god of the sea.

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

J-hope was Zeus - sky. lightning, and thunder god.

He appeared with rays of light representing lighting. It seems as though he is controlling the lights during his choreography.

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

Last but not least, RM was Dionysus, the god of winemaking and ecstasy.

The thyrsus was covered with ivy vines and leaves, with a pine cone on the top.

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

Their visuals are definitely worthy to be on Mount Olympus!

Their symbols don't end here.

During the VCR of MMA, these 7 dots appeared.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

They look like the constellation Corona Borealis, which is associated with the myth of Princess Ariadne of Crete. In the mythology, she marries Dionysus, and the constellation represents the crown she wore on her wedding day. The crown has 7 jewels on it, and myth says Dionysus decorated the sky with this crown when Ariadne died, which became Corona Borealis.

Moreover, the Greek and Roman mythology show horses were given as wedding gifts.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Considering these backgrounds, the sudden appearance of horses on stage, and the camerawork moving as though a bride would walk through a wedding aisle, fans are suggesting this stage represented marriage between BTS and ARMY.

This would totally explain this year's BTS official merchandise including a ring, and Suga's frequent mentioning to leave our ring fingers bare!

If you have any different or additional ideas on their stage, please share your comments!

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
BTS Ranks In International Top Charts After Unfair Results At PCAs  

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT