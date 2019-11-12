1 읽는 중

BTS Ranks In International Top Charts After Unfair Results At PCAs

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Recently ARMYs were outraged due to the unfair results of the E! People's Choice Awards.

K-Diamonds show their gratitude towards I-Lovelies

The voting results showed BTS was in the far lead for all three nominated categories; 'The Music Video', 'The Concert Tour', and 'The Group'. They also had great success in their music tour, and international music charts.

Photo from Twitter screenshot

Photo from Twitter screenshot

Photo from Twitter screenshot

Photo from Twitter screenshot

Photo from Twitter screenshot

Photo from Twitter screenshot

However, all three categories were awarded to another candidate, causing anger between BTS fans.

They were especially outraged because the awards constantly used BTS for promotion, making ARMYs vote, but presented the awards with no relation to the polls.

International ARMYs are showing their anger by buying albums and raising BTS songs on top charts.

Albums Top Charts of US iTunes:

Photo from Twitter screenshot

Photo from Twitter screenshot

Albums Top Charts of UK iTunes:

Photo from Twitter screenshot

Photo from Twitter screenshot

Photo from Twitter screenshot

Photo from Twitter screenshot

Meanwhile, K-ARMYs trended these hashtags in Korea, showing their gratitude to I-ARMYs' hard work.

#1 is 'We know I-Lovelies hard work', showing the continuing love and support between Korean and international ARMY.

Photo from Twitter screenshot

Photo from Twitter screenshot

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

