1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Saudi Man Offered Oil to Marry BTS V's Sister

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

BTS recently performed in Saudi Arabia and won over the hearts of Middle Eastern fans.

If he can't marry Taehyung, he wants to marry a woman that looks just like him!

Apparently, one man in particular fell over-the-top in love with BTS member V, who has an infamous track record of bedazzling people with his good looks. The Saudi man shared a message thanking God for introducing him to the beloved member, along with the hashtag #RiyadhWelcomesBTS.

The man was adamant to develop a personal relationship with V, but it seemed he recognized the restrictions of same-sex marriage in his country. However, this did not completely stop him. Instead of pursuing the member himself, he demanded that he meet V's sister who must look just like him!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

These photos left fans shook. As far as they were aware, Taehyung did not have a female sibling.

The man continued to praise the sister...

...and went so far as to offering oil!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

He even changed his Twitter bio to make his stance clear. He really did that.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Obviously, these photos of "V's sister" were photo-shopped. But ARMY decided to leave him to be because let's be honest, who hasn't fantasized about walking down the aisle with someone that beautiful?

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
[BREAKING] BTS JUNGKOOK Under Police Investigation

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT