1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Fate Of Produce 101 PD To Be Decided Today

중앙일보

입력

Photo from 일간스포츠

Photo from 일간스포츠

Today the producer and officials related to Mnet's Produce 101 will undergo questioning of suspects before arrest.

Producer is called in for warrant examination after traces of money transactions for vote rigging are found

Ahn PD. Photo from News1

Ahn PD. Photo from News1

Producer Ahn attending the Seoul Central District Court merely replied "I will respond sincerely." to the reporters' questions on whether he admits to the charges of vote rigging. 3 other officials from entertainment agencies involved in the scandal also attended for the warrant review.

Ahn PD and the others are charged for manipulating the results of the charged texting votes to benefit certain candidates during the Produce 101 seasons 1 to 4.

It has been told that the police have been analyzing the data obtained through search and seizure of the production company, and found circumstantial evidence that the production team and certain agencies colluded in manipulating the ranks after calling in the people involved.

They also applied charges of breach of trust after finding certain prices were given and taken in the process.

Whether they will be arrested is to be decided later today.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
BREAKING: PRODUCE X 101 Vote Manipulation Confirmed

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT