8 Idol Members That Receive Immense Copyright Fees

Photo from online community

A recent TV show in Korea has revealed the ranking of idols that make thousands just with their music.

But the "real winner" could be a member of BTS

Although the actual amount of royalties they receive will differ on how much of a hit the songs were, it is undeniable these idols are making a lot of money, rewarding their talent and hard work.

Tied for 7th place were BTOB Jung Ilhoon and 2PM Lee Junho.

7. BTOB JUNG ILHOON

Photo from online community

Jung Ilhoon has over 100 songs registered on the copyright site.

7. 2PM LEE JUNHO 

Photo from online community

Lee Junho currently has the copyrights to 101 songs.

6. MONSTA X JOOHEON

Photo from online community

Jooheon has 102 songs registered. Famous producers such as Rhymer and Mad Clown are known to have praised him to have many talents.

5. BANG YONG GUK (Former member of B.A.P)

Photo from online community

Bang Yong Guk participated in all B.A.P songs excluding only seven!

He owns 125 songs under his name.

4. ZICO

Photo from online community

Zico has the rights to 127 songs, and since most of them were huge hits, he probably receives immense royalties.

In February, he became an official member of the Copyright Association, which is only possible for people who receive extremely high copyright fees.

3. BTS RM

Photo from online community

RM has the copyrights to 136 songs, including BTS' Spring Day, Boy With Luv, DNA, and IDOL.

2. VIXX RAVI

Photo from online community

Ravi is known for his skills in writing lyrics.

He has the copyrights to 144 songs, and it is said he was able to send his younger sister to study abroad with his royalties.

1. BIGBANG G-DRAGON

Photo from online community

GD comes first place with 173 songs. Wow, he has really worked hard.

However, these ranks are solely for the number of songs registered under the idol members' names.

Given that Korea's Copyright Association has officially announced that Pdogg, the BTS producer, is South Korea's no.1 for copyright fees, BTS members who have worked with him are predicted to be in similar ranks as they split the profit. Considering that BTS members RM and Suga almost always participate with him for BTS songs, it can be inferred that their copyright fees are similar to that of Pdogg's.

Pdogg. Photo from online community

Due to these facts, people say RM, Suga, or J-hope(who also produces frequently in BTS songs and also has many mixtapes) will probably be the no.1 idol receiving the most royalties.

Photo from BTS Facebook

None of the exact fees can actually be confirmed unofficially, but considering the fact that BTS songs are being heard all around the world, this prediction is not much of a surprise!

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

