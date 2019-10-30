JIN Shows ARMY the Greatest Level of Respect in Korean Culture

This Tuesday, BTS concluded their 'LOVE YOURSELF SPEAK YOURSELF' tour with a final concert in Seoul.

ARMY must acknowledge that a grand bow is a MOMENTOUS gesture!

The boys shared multiple photos via Twitter following the concert, but one celebratory tweet stood out. Jin got creative in expressing his love and gratefulness for the ARMY, and he used his entire body to do it!

The post was captioned "Thank you for accompanying us on this tour." In the first photo, he posed with a classic finger heart - nothing crazy.

But in the second photo, he pulled off a full-on headstand!

What is he doing???

Here's the explanation: He's not randomly doing a headstand. This gesture is called a "grand bow" (grand jeol, in Korean). It's the highest form of expressing respect - a level above an ordinary bow if you will.

In many cultures and religions, bowing down to someone or something is regarded as a form of worship. In Korea, however, people bow down to one another in an attempt to express respect and gratitude. The grand bow was a recent trend that began as a comical way of showing someone you think highly of them, so much so that the typical bow isn't enough.

So if you thought that he was just being silly (which most of the time is the correct explanation for his actions), we hope this article cleared things up for you!

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

