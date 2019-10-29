1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JIMIN Ranks 1st Place In Idol Individual Brand Reputation 7 Months Straight

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Jimin continues his record with 1st place in idol individual brand reputation.

His record is unbreakable!

7 consecutive months as 1st place in the individual 100 brand reputation analysis shows how influential BTS and Jimin are.

On the 27th, the Korean Brand Reputation Center revealed the result of analyzing big data of 1,135 idol individuals through the 26th of September to the 27th of October.

Jimin proudly took 1st place with high marks in participation, media, and communication.

Link analytics show 'cute'. 'happy'. 'thanks' most used, and the keywords 'birthday' and 'ARMY' were shown most.

The analytics for positive ratio showed an extremely high result of 91.40%, an improvement from the 83.70% of last month.

His extraordinary record of 10 consecutive months as the no.1 individual male idol seems unbreakable!

Meanwhile, the ranking of individual brand reputation continues with Kang Daniel, Girls' Generation Taeyeon, and Mamamoo Hwasa in 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
6 K-pop Idols Too Good For Training Before Their Debut

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT