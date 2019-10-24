The Director of Good Will Hunting Mentions He Would Like To Work With BTS JIMIN

Gus Van Sant, the famous director mainly know for his movie Good Will Hunting, mentioned Jimin in his recent interview at i-D.

Will we soon be seeing Jiminie in Hollywood?

It seems as if Jimin's worldwide charms have been acknowledged by this legendary director and photographer.

Maybe this photo is the sort of peaceful vibe Gus Van Sant felt.

We are waiting eagerly for more news on your work together!

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

