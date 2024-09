Take a look at photos of Blackpink Jennie in November's edition of VOGUE Korea.

Korea's Human Chanel does it again!

The photo shoot was conducted in collaboration with Chanel.

These black and white photos look like scenes out of an old European movie.

She's not called 'Human Chanel' for nothing!

Her elegant visuals match perfectly with her Chanel clothes and accessories.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

