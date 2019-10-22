1 읽는 중

Why Did BTS Members Go Nuts On Bangtan Bomb?

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

A new BANGTAN BOMB was released, under the title Rockin' out with invisible instruments.

Can you guess what these dorky boys are doing?

Let's take a look at the instruments BTS 'pretended' to play, and other instruments they are good at in real life.

1. JIMIN - Saxophone / Recorder

Photo from Youtube screenshot(@BANGTANTV)

Photo from Youtube screenshot(@BANGTANTV)

Jimin starts blowing an instrument at his front.

Perhaps the instrument is a saxophone, which was V's old dream.

Check out V playing the saxophone in the TV show Star Show 360. He also revealed in an interview that if he had not become BTS, he may have become a saxophone player.

At 06:45 of this English-subtitled video, V answers the question 'What if BTS were not a singer?'

Is Jimin fulfilling V's childhood dream?

Or it could be a recorder, which Jimin once tried out during V Live.

Remember the time when J-Hope played the recorder with his nose? LOL.

2. JIMIN - Flute

Photo from Youtube screenshot(@BANGTANTV)

Photo from Youtube screenshot(@BANGTANTV)

Then talented Jimin swerves his invisible instrument to the side, which makes us assume his instrument has changed into a flute.

Apparently this wasn't the first time Jimin plays an invisible wind instrument.

3. JIN - Violin

Photo from Youtube screenshot(@BANGTANTV)

Photo from Youtube screenshot(@BANGTANTV)

Jin has entered the invisible instrument competition.

He starts playing an imaginary violin.

On V Live, RM mentioned that V is learning to play the violin.

Is this where you got the idea Jin, or do you know how to play the violin as well?

He is known to play the guitar very well, and frequently plays it for other members too.

4. JIN - Piano

Photo from Youtube screenshot(@BANGTANTV)

Photo from Youtube screenshot(@BANGTANTV)

Then Jin uses Jungkook's legs as piano keys. We want to hear what you're playing Jin!

Is it Epiphany? Look at this video of him singing to the song while playing the piano. He is so talented!

5. JIN - Jungkook

Photo from Youtube screenshot(@BANGTANTV)

Photo from Youtube screenshot(@BANGTANTV)

GIF from Twitter

GIF from Twitter

The last instrument Jin plays is Jungkook, LOL.

There are actually more instruments that BTS play in real life, and some may even have yet to be revealed.

Suga is good at the piano, and he uses it for his composing and producing. Also Jungkook plays the drums.

BTS can be so adorably dorky but talented and professional at the same time.

Apparently BANGTAN BOMB says the instruments can only be seen by 'kind' people. I definitely see them, right? Do you?

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

