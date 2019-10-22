8 Legendary Idol Fancams You Have To Watch

A French article introduced '8 most satisfactory K-pop idol fancams' to watch.

Visuals, dance moves, facial expressions are all on point!

'Fancam' is a term used for official or unofficial videos taken of a certain member of an idol group.

Fancams are popular among fans because it enables them to focus on their favorite member, and the dance, visuals, expressions, etc. are much more visible.

8. Seulgi (Red Velvet)

This video of Seulgi at the 2017 Fever Festival shows her performing Rookie.

The legendary fancam is famous throughout South Korea too, for her perfect body and abs. Moreover, her live singing is really stable even though she's dancing.

7. Hoshi (SEVENTEEN)



Hoshi's fancam was uploaded by the official staff of the MBC music show Show! MusicCore.

His dance skills are great as we all know, but in this fancam his facial expressions are especially on point. His expressions almost seem as if he is crying to Don't Wanna Cry's sad lyrics.

6. Jihyo (TWICE)



Jihyo looks like a Disney princess in this fancam of Dance The Night Away, taken at the DMC Festival Korean Music Wave.

She is praised on how she always tries her best on every stage - constantly smiling and dancing passionately, without interrupting her strong and stable vocals.

5. Sana (TWICE)



This fancam of Sana during the Ulsan Summer Festival Music Core performing LIKEY is also the most viewed fancam among TWICE members!

4. Taeyong (NCT)



Taeyong shows off his mad dancing skills in Cherry Bomb during Busan One Asia Festival. His stage presence is amazing.

3. Rosé (BLACKPINK)



This is another legendary fancam of Rosé performing Kill This Love at Coachella.

The lights, her visuals are all perfect, and the wind blowing her long hair seems like special stage effects.

2. Jimin (BTS)



This is an official fancam of Fake Love at MCOUNTDOWN.

Jimin's expression and movements seem like art.

The video has over 80 million views - far more than any other K-pop fancam! Wow.

1. Jungkook (BTS)



Jungkook comes first place. His fancam is also from MCOUNTDOWN, of Boy With Luv.

He looks really handsome in a white suit, and the fancam appropriately shows his dancing as well as occasionally zooming in on his handsome face. Definitely very satisfactory to watch!

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com



