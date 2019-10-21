TWICE Is Serious About Halloween

Do you guys remember TWICE's legendary Halloween costumes from last year?

Their costumes fail to disappoint us this year too

This year, they win Halloween once more.

TWICE members are DEAD serious about Halloween.

Nayeon - Old Boy



Nayeon chose Old Boy, which is a famous Korean movie.

Jeongyeon - Mad Hatter

Jeongyeon still manages to look beautiful as the Mad Hatter.

Momo - Boo



Momo was the adorable character Boo from Monsters Inc. Boo is known to be Momo's favorite character.

Sana - Mera

Sana looks like she just came out from the movie Aquaman.

She looks like a real-life mermaid.

Jihyo - Miguel



Can you recognize Miguel from the Disney movie Coco?

Dahyun - Genie

Dahyun killed it with the genie costume from Aladdin.

Just a casual GIF of the genie doing push-ups.

OMG LOL. Look at the staff backing away and Dahyun, so calm and professional.

Chaeyoung - Edward Scissorhands



Tzuyu - Maleficent



Mina - angel

Are you sure Mina dressed up? She looks like an angel with or without wings.

Mina's surprise appearance in the fanmeeting was especially touching to fans, knowing she overcame her fears to meet ONCE.

We were all happy to see all members of TWICE back together again.

Along with Halloween, they celebrated their 4th year anniversary.

Congratulations, girls! We hope to see you for many more years to come.

