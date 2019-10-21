1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

TWICE Is Serious About Halloween

중앙일보

입력

Photo from TWICE official Twitter(@JYPETWICE)

Photo from TWICE official Twitter(@JYPETWICE)

Do you guys remember TWICE's legendary Halloween costumes from last year?

Their costumes fail to disappoint us this year too

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

This year, they win Halloween once more.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

TWICE members are DEAD serious about Halloween.

Nayeon - Old Boy

Old Boy. Photo from online community

Old Boy. Photo from online community

Nayeon chose Old Boy, which is a famous Korean movie.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Jeongyeon - Mad Hatter

Mad Hatter. Photo from online community

Mad Hatter. Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Jeongyeon still manages to look beautiful as the Mad Hatter.

Momo - Boo

Boo. Photo from online community

Boo. Photo from online community

Boo. Photo from online community

Boo. Photo from online community

Momo was the adorable character Boo from Monsters Inc. Boo is known to be Momo's favorite character.

Sana - Mera

Mera. Photo from online community

Mera. Photo from online community

Mera. Photo from online community

Mera. Photo from online community

Sana looks like she just came out from the movie Aquaman.

Mera. Photo from online community

Mera. Photo from online community

She looks like a real-life mermaid.

Jihyo - Miguel

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Can you recognize Miguel from the Disney movie Coco?

Dahyun - Genie

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Dahyun killed it with the genie costume from Aladdin.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Just a casual GIF of the genie doing push-ups.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

OMG LOL. Look at the staff backing away and Dahyun, so calm and professional.

Chaeyoung - Edward Scissorhands

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Tzuyu - Maleficent

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Mina - angel

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Are you sure Mina dressed up? She looks like an angel with or without wings.

Mina's surprise appearance in the fanmeeting was especially touching to fans, knowing she overcame her fears to meet ONCE.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

We were all happy to see all members of TWICE back together again.

Along with Halloween, they celebrated their 4th year anniversary.

Congratulations, girls! We hope to see you for many more years to come.

Photo from TWICE official Twitter(@JYPETWICE)

Photo from TWICE official Twitter(@JYPETWICE)

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
V Picks Up What WENDY Lost

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT