1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

V Picks Up What WENDY Lost

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Take a close look at Wendy's ears in this photo.

Their visuals make the story seem like a fairytale

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Later on the same day, look at what V found on the stage.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

He shows it to Jimin, and eventually puts it back on the floor.

Apparently V picked up Wendy's lost earring on the stage.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

This is a picture of Wendy looking sad because she can't find her earring. Disappointed Wendy looks so adorable.

This cute story was later revealed on the Internet as ReVeluvs talked about Wendy losing her earring, and ARMYs talked about V picking one up. LOL.

Meanwhile let's take a moment to admire this GIF of V picking up the earring. Comments go crazy because he looks like the prince in Cinderella, picking up her glass shoe.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

V's visuals make everything he does look like something out of a fairytale.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
Astonishing Reason Behind V Copycatting Other BTS Members

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT