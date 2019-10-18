1 읽는 중

K-pop Girl Idols Speak About Hate Comments

중앙일보

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Just like RM once said, the hate comments that you type in 5 seconds can hurt somebody for 5 hours, days, weeks, even years. The recent passing of former girl group F(x) member Sulli brought to light the hate comment crisis of South Korea's entertainment industry.

How could people be so cruel?

Female K-pop idols, who worked alongside Sulli, shared their experience with hate comments and different ways they've coped with the pain.

Lovelyz' Mijoo 

I used to be hurt by hate comments. But now, there are so many people that like me, so haters don't bother me anymore. I don't want to change myself just because of the haters."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

I remember there was this one hate comment with a reply that said 'Mijoo's pretty.' It was pretty clear that the ID of that user was my mom. Seeing that made me sob."

Oh My Girl's Seunghee  

I first learned the slang term "bba-at-dah" (crushed) after I debuted. I was shocked when my friends told me it meant that I was so ugly that it looks like my face is crushed!"

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

I'm okay with these comments. But my parents see them and tell me they're sorry, and that's what makes me mad. I assure them that there are plenty of good comments so they shouldn't worry." 

Tiara's Hyomin 

I try to laugh it off. But because I'm also human, I can't help but get upset and hurt."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

It's not just me who suffers from hate comments. I wish people would try to be just a little more understanding. I wouldn't ask for anything more."

Mamamoo's Hwasa 

I get that there's always gonna be belittling comments. But I never knew there were things like 'Drop Out Petition' (haters sign to demand that somebody drops out from a group)."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

If I found out there was a petition about me, I'd be really upset." 

Red Velvet's Joy

There are more and more things I'm hated for. I'm misunderstood for things that I do with absolutely no malicious intent."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

There's no other way to relieve the stress from hate comments except tears."

AOA's Seolhyun 

There are a lot of people that hate me and write mean things about me, but there are just as many fans that love me, support me, and wish for my best. Thanks to those people, whether they are beside me or love me from afar, I am happy."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Just because somebody tries to give me hurt, doesn't mean I have to accept that hurt. Whenever I feel pathetic and worthless, I remind myself that not everybody hates me. I and many other people have to just smile sometimes, even when we're hurting."

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

