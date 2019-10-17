ARMYs Notice A Cute Muscle On JIN's Face

A particular muscle on Jin's face is catching the attention of ARMYs.

The universe helps Jin's adorableness

This cute feature is actually a malfunction of a facial muscle - the zygomaticus major muscle.

Scientific research shows there is a genetic component to dimples, and that this adorable trait is the result of the dysfunction. It results in an indentation on one or both sides of the face when a person smiles.

Jin's dimples are particularly symmetrical and distinctive, resulting in these cute moments.

They become even more visible when he's eating.

Maybe it's unconsciously one of the many reasons we love Eat-Jin!

