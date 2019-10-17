1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

ARMYs Notice A Cute Muscle On JIN's Face

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

A particular muscle on Jin's face is catching the attention of ARMYs.

The universe helps Jin's adorableness

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

This cute feature is actually a malfunction of a facial muscle - the zygomaticus major muscle.

Photo from Connie Brennan

Photo from Connie Brennan

Scientific research shows there is a genetic component to dimples, and that this adorable trait is the result of the dysfunction. It results in an indentation on one or both sides of the face when a person smiles.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Jin's dimples are particularly symmetrical and distinctive, resulting in these cute moments.

They become even more visible when he's eating.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Maybe it's unconsciously one of the many reasons we love Eat-Jin!

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
Why Being JIN's Masternim Is The Easiest Job

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT