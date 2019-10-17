1 읽는 중

SULLI's Celebrity Ex-Boyfriend CHOIZA Says Heartbreaking Farewell

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram, Online Community, Instagram (right to left)

On Oct. 16, 2 days since former idol Sulli's passing, her ex-boyfriend and rapper Choiza shared a photo of an unknown painting on his Instagram with the following caption:

Their love thrived despite the public's disapproval. The rapper, reflecting on their 3 year relationship, says good bye.

"We spent the most beautiful moments of our lives together. Lamentably, I'm letting you go like this, but I will cherish our memories until the day I die. I really miss you." 

Hip hop group Dynamic Duo's Choiza and Sulli disclosed their relationship in 2015. The pair's 14-years age gap became the topic of constant ridicule targeted only towards Sulli. After 3 years of criticism and harassment, the two ended their relationship in 2017.

Due to the publicized nature of their history, some fans blamed Choiza for the unfortunate passing of the starlet. He disabled his Instagram comments to manage the overwhelming amount of hate comments.

Photo from Instagram @choiza11

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

