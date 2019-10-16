1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Why Was "Taehyung's Face" Trending No. 1 on Twitter?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

This weekend, Korean Twitter users noticed a random hashtag ascend and eventually take first place in the top trending list. The hashtag - "김태형얼굴" which means "Taehyung(V's real name)'s face" - raised concerns about the well-being of the superstar's exterior.

Did something happen to BTS V's face? It appears to have shocked Saudi Arabian fans enough to go viral.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

But it turns out, his face went viral for no other reason than being absolutely breathtaking.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

According to a reporter at The Korean Economic Daily who was at the scene of the Saudi Arabia concert, the audience was rather rowdy prior to V's solo performance of his song 'Singularity.' But they immediately "went dead silent the moment V's gorgeous face emerged on the big screen."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

"An astonished male security guard even approached us [the reporters] to ask for his name," the reporter said.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The reporter also praised V's performance, specifically referring to his attention to detail: "The audience responded to every subtle change in his face expression and smile."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

His face didn't just capture Korean Twitter's attention. The hashtag "Taehyung" and "أبو مايك," which means "one with mic," started trending in Saudi Arabia's Twitter-sphere as well.

BTS V (Taehyung) Singing with a Green Microphone at the Saudi Arabia Concert (Photo from Online Community)

BTS V (Taehyung) Singing with a Green Microphone at the Saudi Arabia Concert (Photo from Online Community)

Are we even surprised that V caused such a frenzy with just his face? Look at these photos from the concert and judge for yourselves:

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
BIGHIT Sues For JUNGKOOK's Privacy Violation and Defamation

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT