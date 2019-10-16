1 읽는 중

Revealed: Produce X 101 Manipulated the Center Too

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

On the episode aired on the 15th of October, the MBC TV program PD Note enraged the fans of previous Mnet survival shows.

Who was the original center for the title song?

The relevant episode revealed the manipulation and harsh conditions behind the Mnet survival show, particularly focusing on Produce X 101, which is currently under investigation after the program was accused of vote-rigging.

One particular problem that angers fans is the manipulation behind the selection of the center for the program's title song.

The Produce 101 series is a TV survival program where 101 idol trainees come together and compete to debut. For each season, there is a title theme song that all 101 trainees sing and dance to.

Becoming the center of this title song is an extremely huge issue, especially considering the fact that all four center trainees of the previous seasons have succeeded in debuting through the program.

According to PD Note, the production crew suddenly changed the rules so that a particular trainee could become the center of X1-MA. Produce X 101's title song.

Photo from online community

Strange things happened to start with choosing the center of the first stage

Trainee K: The center was originally from a different company

Trainee P: They suddenly said the center would be chosen by the 'national producer's during the middle of shooting

Trainee K: The guy (that was originally) center was in shock  

Trainee K: We also felt like we were being manipulated

The trainee that became the final center was Son Dongpyo, who debuted through the program and became a member of X1.

Currently, netizens have come to the conclusion that the original center was probably Kim Sihoon, which can be inferred from parts of the show that showed how the center was picked. Kim Sihoon failed in debuting and is currently a trainee at Brand New Music.

This is how the aired episode of Produce X 101 showed how the center was picked:

Photo from online community

Lee Dong Wook: We will announce the final candidates for the center

Photo from online community

Becoming x1-ma center is what all the trainees want
x1-ma

Photo from online community

Kim Si Hoon: Obviously I want to keep center

Photo from online community

Song Yu Vin: I thought 'I might have a shot (at becoming center)...'

Photo from online community

So nervous

Photo from online community

Center candidates revealed at last

Photo from online community

Son Dong Pyo / Kim Sihoon / Kim Woo Seok

Photo from online community

The 1st video evaluation for choosing the center was conducted through the trainees' votes

Photo from online community

The last 3 candidates for the center were approved by the trainees too

Photo from online community

Son Dong Pyo: I was suddenly so nervous. My heart started pounding.

Photo from online community

Kim Woo Seok: I started to expect becoming center a little bit once I was nominated

Photo from online community

Kim Sihoon: Could I become center?

Photo from online community

Lee Dong Wook: The center for the title is x1-ma...

Photo from online community

'Son Dong Pyo'

Photo from online community

The situation the trainees revealed on PD Note, however, was slightly different.

Photo from online community

Produce X 101 Trainee C: The center was originally supposed to be chosen by the trainees

Photo from online community

The center was chosen as a trainee from a different company but they suddenly changed it to trainee XXX

Photo from online community

Produce X 101 Trainee C: (The production crew) said they would suddenly change the voting process

Photo from online community

The votes of the 'national producer's were reflected in the selection of the title song's center, unlike the previous seasons

Meanwhile, the 'Produce X 101 Truth Investigation Committee' led by fans continue to demand the original data from CJ ENM. The truth has yet to be fully revealed.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

