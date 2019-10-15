Korean Celebrities Commemorate SULLI on Instagram

These celebrities that were close to Sulli(Choi Jin-ri) uploaded posts in remembrance of her on their Instagram accounts.

Her friends and fellow celebrities cherish the memories of her

1. Koo Hye-sun

'Baby Sulli Sleep well I love you'

I love you.

2. Ahn Jaehyun

It's not true.. Right?.... The internet.. the reporters are wrong, right? It's because I don't have a sense of reality right now, because I am on too much medication, I am the one who's strange right.. I am strange......

Ahn Jaehyun's post, which clearly shows he is in shock, is worrying many fans. He was known to be close with Sulli especially after they filmed the movie Fashion King together.

3. Park Gyuri (former member of KARA)

She was a pretty and bright child. It's difficult to put my feelings into any words. I wish the world could become a little kinder to everyone.

4. Kang Jiyoung (former member of KARA)

Everyone will remember your smile.

5. Goo Hara (former member of KARA)

(I hope you do) What Jin-ri wants to do in the other world..



Goo Hara, who was also known to be a very close friend of Sulli uploaded these three photos of them together.



6. Sunmi



So beautiful.

7. Gong Hyo-jin

She added the comment

Let's all be good people, not bad people.

8. Hong Seok-cheon

I never guessed this would be our last photo together ㅠㅠㅠ I've become a bad older brother who sent you without saying goodbye, even when we said we would get through it together. I'm sorry and sorry again. Please don't be hurt anymore there. Do everything you want to do freely. I will always remember your beautiful self. Tonight is such a sad night.

9. Lee Sangmin

I hoped it wasn't... That it was a false report... I had hoped... Rest in peace. I hope you're always happy there...

10. Kwon Mina (former member of AOA)

Dear Jin-ri (I hope you) don't hurt, don't suffer, be happy..

11. Park Jimin



12. Donspike

Rest in peace.



13. Shin Hyun-joon

Another precious life has left our side... People who write hate comments - They are cowardly killers without a face -

14. Kim Eui-sung

15. DinDin

I will pray that you will always be happy there. I feel so bad. Rest in peace.

We hope the celebrities that were close to her are also taken good care of.

May she rest in peace.

Meanwhile SM artists are cancelling events and schedules due to this tragic incident.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

