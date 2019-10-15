1 읽는 중

ANNE-MARIE Notices THIS K-pop Idol!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

On October 12th Anne-Marie retweeted a cover of 2002 by a K-pop idol, causing fans to go wild.

She retweeted his cover of '2002'

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Who was this lucky idol?

The answer is Lee Eunsang from X1, the boy group that debuted through Produce X 101.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

On the Korean music & talk show Run.wav Lee Eunsang sang the song 2002 by Anne-Marie, whom he has mentioned he is a fan of many times before.

His angelic voice matched the song beautifully. Check out the video below.

This video was posted by Eunsang's fan on Twitter. Many fans mentioned to Anne-Marie in the comments, and they seem to have succeeded in catching her eye.

Anne-Marie retweeted the video on her official account with many heart emojis.

Congratulations Eunsang for being recognized by her! Your voice certainly deserves the recognition.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

