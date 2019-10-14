1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS JUNGKOOK's Boyish New Look

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

On the 13th, Jungkook uploaded several selfies of himself on BTS' official Twitter with the word "Cut".

Which hairstyle do you prefer: short or long?

The photos show Jungkook - back with short hair.

Photo from Twitter(@BTS_twt)

Photo from Twitter(@BTS_twt)

Photo from Twitter(@BTS_twt)

Photo from Twitter(@BTS_twt)

Photo from Twitter(@BTS_twt)

Photo from Twitter(@BTS_twt)

For the past 3 months, Jungkook stuck to a sexy. mature look with long curly hair.

Photo from Twitter(@HocusPocus_jk)

Photo from Twitter(@HocusPocus_jk)

Fans that prefer the cute boyish look with short hair are happily leaving delighted comments, while the fans who preferred the previous look are showing sadness. But both sides definitely agree that Jungkook looks good with any hair.

Meanwhile, BTS will be finishing their stadium tour on the upcoming 26th, 27th, and 29th, at Seoul Jamsil Olympic Stadium.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
ARMYs Are Infuriated By A KIM WOO SEOK Fan

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT