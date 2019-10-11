The Touching Story Behind How The Color Purple Became So Special to BTS and ARMY

In 2016, with the success of FIRE and Blood Sweat & Tears, BTS became one of the top idol groups in Korea. In November of the same year, they held a fan meeting at Gocheok Sky Dome, which holds approximately 20.000 people.

Have you ever wondered where 'Borahae' comes from?

Fans thought long and hard to prepare a surprise that would make this occasion even more special for BTS.

They decided to cover the official lightstick with a purple vinyl, so the original white-colored light changed to purple.

This is the beautiful result of their decision. ARMYs covered their ARMY bombs with the prepared vinyl as BTS reappeared on the stage for their encore. It was such a touching movement as fans sang along the fan song 2! 3!.

It was an extremely meaningful and special event, especially since there was no remote controlling function of lightsticks at this time. (Nowadays many idol groups use the function to change the lightstick into various colors during concerts.)

This is a dialogue of BTS' reaction:

J-Hope: We are so moved today as we were yesterday.

Suga: Oh, it kind of chokes me up.

Jin: Exactly, it almost makes me lose words.

Suga: Purple ARMY bomb... It's purple, right?

Jimin: What's this purple color? X2 I was so surprised.

Suga: Oh I think they've putten something on it.

V: Is this an event for us?

ARMY: YEEEEES!

J-Hope: When did you prepare this, wow.

Jin: It's so moving that ARMYs prepared an event for us when we should be doing more for you.

Jungkook: I thought my eyes had gone wrong when I came up.

BTS: Me too, me too.

Jimin: I thought a new purple ARMY bomb had come out.

Suga: I never imagined you had covered it with something like this.

J-Hope: Purple ARMY bomb and the song 2! 3! wow.

Suga: Doesn't it look like a true flower road?

J-Hope: It really looks like flowers have bloomed!

Suga: Thank you so so much.

RM: Thank you for all singing the song. Purple is the color I personally used to like as a child, so the event reminded me of when I was young.

Then came the legendary ending speech of Taehyung:

V: Do you know what the color purple means?

Its the last color of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet.

Purple means 'Let's trust each other and love each other for a long time.'

Yes, I just made it up myself.

I wish we will be able to see each other forever like this meaning.

This is the video.

After this 'Borahae'('bora' is 'purple', and '~hae' means 'I do~' in Korean) was used frequently by BTS and ARMYs, and international fans similarly started using the phrase 'I purple you.'

The purple heart basically became a symbol for them.

Now BTS has become global stars, and international official pages use the symbolic purple heart too.

And wherever BTS goes, whole cities light up in purple to greet them.

Dear BTS, ARMYs 'bora' you!

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:

Why BTS Changed Their Choreography For Their Concert In Saudi Arabia

