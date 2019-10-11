1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Fans Are Outraged As Rapper Cupcakke Mocks CHUNGHA On Twitter

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The rapper Cupcakke angers K-pop fans as her currently-deleted tweets mocking Chungha go viral on the Internet.

She was criticized for openly dissing Chungha's name and her dancing

On September 22nd, Cupcakke uploaded a video of Chungha with the words "THEY CAN NOT DANCE FOR S***" on her Twitter. "These the dances I do when I got to pee foh."

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Fans who saw her tweet were upset by her disrespectful attitude.

After some fans complained about her first tweet, she further infuriated them by mocking Chungha's name and writing "Who? Chungha? Are you asking me do I chew gum???? I'm confused."

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Although these tweets have now been deleted, fans agree it was not OK to come after Chungha and mock her name publicly for no reason.

Cupcakke had already previously been criticized for writing disrespectful tweets towards Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. She later explained through an Instagram Live that she wrote the tweets to gain attention for her announcement of retiring from the music business.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
Saudi Arabia Lights Up in Purple to Welcome BTS

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT