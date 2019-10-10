5 Activities Only BTS V Could Do On Vacation

V's Vlog titled Languid V's Exciting Vacation has finally been updated!

Take a peek into #VonVacation

Let's take a look at what V does on vacation.

1. Chilling Out With Wooga Fam

Taehyung is especially cute when he hangs out with his Wooga hyungs: Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon, and PeakBoy. They look so excited driving to the sea.

'very nervous'

V is cheered on as he dives from the yacht.

'One person good at exercise, me and 2 others that start dancing as soon as they arrive'

This is from a video of V working out(dancing). Lol.

2. Just Being Handsome

Just a random clip of V being handsome (as always) on vacation.

3. Going to the PC Room With His Younger Brother

It's nice to see that he got to spend time with his family during Chuseok, a national Korean holiday.

4. Playing With Tannie

So... the Vlog is basically 20% V and his friends, and 80% Tannie.

Who can blame him? Tannie is too cute! I could watch him for hours.

5. Making Subtitles For the VLOG

'Fatherly smile looking at Tannie :)'

This is V smiling at Tannie on the screen as he writes the subtitles for his Vlog.

Look at this adorable logo of 'V's Log' that he made himself.

You can watch the whole video on BTS' Youtube channel BANGTANTV.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

