1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Why JIN Had a Mental Breakdown in the Middle of the Night

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Jin had a mental breakdown after these photos were taken at Incheon International Airport.

He clearly still doesn't realize how famous he is

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

On the night of his departure to Saudi Arabia, Jin suddenly uploaded three posts on Weverse. They were all of the same context, clearly showing how devastated he was.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Jin: Ah.. I put on the first thing that caught my eye because I didn't know I would be photographed at the airport.. I thought I wouldn't be seen because it was nighttime

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Jin: Ah I bought clothes not long ago ah

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Jin: Ah I treated myself because it was a limited edition ㅠㅠ Ah I considered wearing it today Ah

His obvious disappointment of wearing anything instead of his brand new clothes is so cute.

On the other hand, ARMYs can't relate because the truth is: Jin looks perfect no matter what he wears.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Don't be sad, Jin. We look forward to seeing you wearing those limited edition clothes someday!

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
Where BTS Members Took Photos That Made ARMY Go Crazy

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT