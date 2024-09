On October 9th, BTS left Incheon to Saudi Arabia, for their concert 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'.

Not a studio shooting concept photos!

Before departure, they didn't forget to upload selfies of themselves on Twitter.

Their visuals shine even in comfortable clothes and no makeup.

We hope they fly safely and have a great concert!

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

