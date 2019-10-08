1 읽는 중

사회

Service is Jammed as ARMYs Desperately Try to Purchase BTS Merchandise

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Apparently Weply was not yet ready for the immense number of ARMYs.

Were you able to buy your's?

On the 8th of October, Weply started selling merchandise for BTS' world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' THE FINAL. However, ARMYs were unable to properly buy what they wanted. The site continued to announce merchandise was out of stock and that payment was canceled.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

(photo below shows an ARMY's email account of constant payment and cancellation breakdowns)

Words such as 'cancellation of payment' or 'Jungkook premium photo card' are currently trending on Twitter as fans desperately try to purchase popular merchandise.

Meanwhile, BTS is facing the tour of 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in Saudi Arabia.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

