Why NAYEON Didn't Follow the Choreography

Some of you might have wondered why Nayeon is the only member of TWICE that doesn't do a certain choreography in their song YES or YES.

Nayeon gives answers to her fans through V LIVE

As you can see, Nayeon doesn't swing her arms like all the other members.

At first, some people thought that it was maybe a mistake, but Nayeon continued to lower her arms during all live stages, and even in TWICE's dance practice video. The answer was given by Nayeon herself in a live broadcast.

Nayeon: I've been asked that question a lot.

Nayeon: Why I'm the only one who doesn't do the arms (choreography) at Jihyo's part during the second verse of YES or YES.

Nayeon: I wanted to tell you the reason why I'm the only one who doesn't do the choreography.

Nayeon: It's in case Jihyo can't be seen.

Fans were surprised by this unexpected answer. Indeed, if you look at the stage you can notice that Jihyo sings behind Nayeon, so she probably wouldn't have been visible during her part if Nayeon had raised her arms. Do you agree with the comments that Nayeon is such a heartwarming and considerate friend? Yes or Yes!

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

