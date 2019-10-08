1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Why NAYEON Didn't Follow the Choreography

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Some of you might have wondered why Nayeon is the only member of TWICE that doesn't do a certain choreography in their song YES or YES.

Nayeon gives answers to her fans through V LIVE

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

As you can see, Nayeon doesn't swing her arms like all the other members.

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

At first, some people thought that it was maybe a mistake, but Nayeon continued to lower her arms during all live stages, and even in TWICE's dance practice video. The answer was given by Nayeon herself in a live broadcast.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Nayeon: I've been asked that question a lot.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Nayeon: Why I'm the only one who doesn't do the arms (choreography) at Jihyo's part during the second verse of YES or YES.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Nayeon: I wanted to tell you the reason why I'm the only one who doesn't do the choreography.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Nayeon: It's in case Jihyo can't be seen.

Fans were surprised by this unexpected answer. Indeed, if you look at the stage you can notice that Jihyo sings behind Nayeon, so she probably wouldn't have been visible during her part if Nayeon had raised her arms. Do you agree with the comments that Nayeon is such a heartwarming and considerate friend? Yes or Yes!

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
BTS JIN's Shocking New VLOG

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT