The Secret Behind K-pop Idols' Heels

Just walking in high heels is a difficult task, but imagine dancing in them.

You'll never guess the secret behind their stable dancing

However, K-pop girl group members have to dance stably to rough choreography on stage all the time. How do they manage to do this while perfectly keeping their shoes on?

The secret is tape wrapped around their high heels, securing the shoes to the idols' feet. Minah, a former member of Girl's Day, revealed this secret on a TV show.

'Mysterious tape wrapped tightly around Minah's feet!'

Minah: This is a secret but...

'The tape secures the heels so they don't fall of during intense choreography!'

Minah: Two tapes today because my shoes are too big!

'No worries now~'

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:

A Plastic Surgeon Analyzes BTS V's Face