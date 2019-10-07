1 읽는 중

사회

JIMIN Tops Brand Reputation Index For 9 Consecutive Months

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

According to Korean Brand Reputation Center, Jimin has ranked 1st place in Boy Group Individual Brand Index in September.

This year is truly Jimin's year!

This isn't surprising. What is shocking is that he has never come down from 1st place since January. He withheld the no.1 individual male idol with best reputation for 9 consecutive months.

He has even ranked 1st place in

The head of Korean Brand Reputation Center Gu Chang-hwan said, "According to link analytics, Jimin's brand turned out to be 'lovely', 'beautiful', and 'sexy'". He also told that the keywords 'solo', 'ARMY', and 'support' were shown most in the analytics.

Jimin's love for fans and his powerful performance on stage seems to be the reason behind his stable ranking in the reputation index.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

