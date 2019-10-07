1 읽는 중

How JENNIE Responds To Different Types Of Fans

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

We all know that Jennie is full of "aegyo" (cuteness) when it comes to interacting with fans. But there's such a wide spectrum of fans and ways through which they express their love. How does Jennie react to individual situations?

This is why her nickname is 'born to be idol!'

Here are some fan-favorite 'Jennie responds to fan' moments!

Fan: Are you really Jennie from BLACKPINK?
J:

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Fan: Why do you always wear the same tee (t-shirt)?
J: Hmm? Which one are you talking about?
Fan: Cut-tee...
J:

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Fan: Marry me!
J:

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Security Guards: Don't touch or talk to Jennie right now.
Fan: Psst, Jennie! (handing over doll gift)
J:

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Fan: *shivering outside in the cold to see her*
J: (mouths) Are you cold? Go, go! Keep yourself warm!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Fan: *too hot inside event hall*
J:

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Fan: *sees Jennie* *cries*
J:

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Fan: I'm a senior in high school (For context, Korean high school seniors are expected to be 100% devoted to preparing for college and nothing else)
J: What are you doing here! Go study!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

