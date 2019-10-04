SUPER M's Tremendous Debut

1 읽는 중

Photo from Youtube (@SMTOWN)

On October 4th, the K-pop supergroup SuperM debuted with their mini-album SuperM and released their music video for the title track Jopping.

Meet the K-pop Avengers!

The released music video was filmed in Dubai and is receiving positive feedback for its gigantic scale and blockbuster-like atmosphere.

SM Entertainment's partnership with Capitol Music Group (CMG) in launching the supergroup has resulted in tremendous marketing and promotion within the United States.

Photo from online community

Fans were left in awe as these photos of Capitol Records and LA record shops were released.

Photo from Capitol Records Official Instagram Screenshot (@capitolrecords)

Moreover, SuperM is holding a concert on Vine Street on the 5th, and lanes will be closed during the event.

They will also be appearing on The Ellen Show on the 8th of October.

When first announcing plans to release SuperM, the CMG Chairman and CEO Steve Barnett said that "SuperM is uniquely positioned to become the highest-profile US debut of a K-pop group in the history of this phenomenon." We're excited to see the worldwide response towards this new attempt at SM.

Meanwhile, SuperM's 1st mini album SuperM can be found on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify. The tracklist includes Jopping, I Can't Stand The Rain, 2 Fast, Super Car, No Manners, Jopping (Inst.), and I Can't Stand The Rain (Inst.). SuperM will be going on a promotional tour in both the United States and Korea.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

