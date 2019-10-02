QUIZ: Can You Guess Which Male K-POP IDOLS These Are?

We guarantee that you'll be smelling baby lotion everywhere just by looking at these ADORABLE photos.
If it takes 1 picture to guess correctly, you're a super fan. If it takes 2, you're a fan. If 3 or more, try harder!
Try to guess who it is with the minimum amount of hints! Let's begin.
- 1. You have 3 hints (photos).
It's...
Cha Eunwoo of ASTRO!」
- 2. You have 4 hints (photos).
It's...
D.O. (Kyungsoo) of EXO!」
- 3. You have 4 hints (photos).
It's...
V (Taehyung) of BTS!」
- 4. You have 4 hints (photos).
It's...
Park Jihoon of WANNA ONE!」
- 5. You have 3 hints (photos).
It's...
S.Coups of SEVENTEEN!」
How many did you get right? Share the quiz with your k-pop fan friends, and see if they can do better!
By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
