QUIZ: Can You Guess Which Male K-POP IDOLS These Are?

We guarantee that you'll be smelling baby lotion everywhere just by looking at these ADORABLE photos.

If it takes 1 picture to guess correctly, you're a super fan. If it takes 2, you're a fan. If 3 or more, try harder!

Try to guess who it is with the minimum amount of hints! Let's begin.

1. You have 3 hints (photos).

It's...

「 Cha Eunwoo of ASTRO! 」

2. You have 4 hints (photos).

It's...

「 D.O. (Kyungsoo) of EXO! 」

3. You have 4 hints (photos).

It's...

「 V (Taehyung) of BTS! 」

4. You have 4 hints (photos).

It's...

「 Park Jihoon of WANNA ONE! 」

5. You have 3 hints (photos).

It's...

「 S.Coups of SEVENTEEN! 」

How many did you get right? Share the quiz with your k-pop fan friends, and see if they can do better!

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

