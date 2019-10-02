1 읽는 중

QUIZ: Can You Guess Which Male K-POP IDOLS These Are?

We guarantee that you'll be smelling baby lotion everywhere just by looking at these ADORABLE photos.

If it takes 1 picture to guess correctly, you're a super fan. If it takes 2, you're a fan. If 3 or more, try harder!

Try to guess who it is with the minimum amount of hints! Let's begin.

1. You have 3 hints (photos).
It's...

Cha Eunwoo of ASTRO!

Photo from Wikipedia

Photo from Wikipedia

2. You have 4 hints (photos). 
It's...

D.O. (Kyungsoo) of EXO!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

3. You have 4 hints (photos).  
It's...

V (Taehyung) of BTS!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

4. You have 4 hints (photos).  
It's...

Park Jihoon of WANNA ONE!

Photo from Wikipedia

Photo from Wikipedia

5. You have 3 hints (photos).  
It's...

S.Coups of SEVENTEEN!

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

How many did you get right? Share the quiz with your k-pop fan friends, and see if they can do better!

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

