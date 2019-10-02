1 읽는 중

The Amazing Reflexes of NCT's Bodyguard Surprises Fans

Photo from Youtube Screenshot (RNX TV Korea Ent)

If it weren’t for the amazing reflexes of this bodyguard, NCT could have been put in great danger.

If it weren't for this thankful bodyguard, we don't know what could have happened

Photo from Youtube Screenshot (RNX TV Korea Ent)

While NCT 127 was returning to Korea on July 21st, naturally fans gathered to greet them at the airport. While the members were leaving, one fan suddenly shot out of the crowd and charged towards them.

GIF from online community

Thankfully, their bodyguard immediately blocked her way with his arm. The surprised reaction of Taeyong that was caught on the video clearly shows the sudden spur of the moment.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot (RNX TV Korea Ent)

Comments concerning this incident are praising the bodyguard for his rapid response in protecting the members without any hesitation. People are also extremely worried about these types of overly eager fans who cross the line and put idols I danger. Comments such as “What if she had a knife or something sharp in her hand?” show the sincerity of these kinds of incidents.

We know you’re excited to see celebrities – but please remember: safety first!

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

