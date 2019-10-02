BLACKPINK's Legendary Outfits from Every Gayo Daejun

What BLACKPINK wears is always the topic of conversation. While even their everyday outfits make headlines, their fashion styles for SBS Gayo Daejun each year since their debut in 2016 have been particularly legendary.

It's impossible to pick a favorite - they all look great!

1. 2016

2016 was the start of BLACKPINK's particular elegant, and also extremely expensive, fashion style.

Jennie wore the crepe wool silk jacket from Gucci. Fishnet stockings and Dr. Martens completed her chic look.

Jisoo's Gaia lace blouse is from Style Nanda, a Korean fashion brand.

Lisa wore a floral print silk dress, also from Gucci. Instead of wearing the whole dress, it was recreated into a top and matched with a black skirt.

Rose's Ciclamino midi dress from Vivetta was also customized shorter, with a thick black belt.

2. 2017

In Gayo Daejun of 2017, BLACKPINK's outfits created unity with their black and white colors.

Jennie's outfit's highlight was definitely the Chanel elasticized logo suspenders, proving her nickname as "Human Chanel" to be appropriate.

Lisa wore the embroidered tulle jacket from Vetements, with matching hoop earrings. Her shorts were from Alice and Olivia, worn with a BLACKPINK stylist favorite - 1460 SMOOTH Dr. Martens.

Rose wore a spangled top from Fleamadonna that was specially cropped. Her unique Dita skirt was from Manokhi. Accessories included flower earrings and a bold gold charm necklace from Dolce&Gabbana.

3. 2018

2018 was a Balmain-themed year, full of glittery beads and sequins that shone under the bright stage lights.

Jennie wore a crystal-embellished wool tuxedo jacket from Alessandra Rick. The plain black outfit was stunningly transformed with silver beads customized around her shoulders. This jacket is representative of BLACKPINK's unique style of customizing, and the hard effort put into their outfits.

Jisoo wore a colorful sequined mesh mini dress from Balmain with another of BLACKPINK's stylist's favorites - a big black belt around the waist.

Lisa's dress from Balmain was the lightning bolt split-hem sequined mini dress. This shiny dress was also personally customized and transformed into two pieces to emphasize Lisa's tiny waist.

Rose's embroidered mini dress from Balmain was covered with silver beads that helped her shine even more on the stage.

Even if BLACKPINK wore pajamas on stage, they would probably still be breathtaking. But the classy and perfectly matched outfits for the annual Gayo Daejun are particularly constantly mentioned by people. We're definitely already excited to see their outfits for this year!

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:

BREAKING: PRODUCE X 101 Vote Manipulation Confirmed