GFRIEND UMJI's Noticable Weight Loss Shocks Netizens

On October 1st, Umji was seen at the MAC X Pony collection launching event and she amazed everyone with her flawless visuals.

Oh my my, is that really her?

Umji posted several photos on her official Instagram with the caption "Nice hair, cool makeup, pretty clothes". She pulled her hair up high in a ponytail and wore a chic black coat. Eyebrows are on fleek and she definitely pulled off that semi smoky eye makeup.

A member, presumably SinB because she too attended the same event, commented, "I took the photos so randomly and yet you look so cute (kissy face emoji)".

You can see how much weight Umji lost from before! She is not the young girl anymore but a fully grown woman now!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

