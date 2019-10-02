1 읽는 중

Why BLACKPINK JENNIE Refused to Take a Picture With Her Fan's Phone

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Recently during their concert, the members of BLACKPINK were freely moving around on stage interacting with fans. One fan asking Jennie to take a picture with his or her phone caught her eye. As she heartily agreed and reached out for the phone, she suddenly stopped with a surprised expression and politely refused to take it.

To BLACKPINK fans: Let's go and get Samsung phones right now!

The reason behind her actions is that BLACKPINK is currently the spokesmen of the Samsung Galaxy phones, but the fan's phone was from its competitor - Apple. She cutely said "No iPhone" and quietly added "Galaxy... Samsung!" before moving away.

Her cute refusal has gone viral on online communities, and people are praising her for her 'professional' response as Samsung Galaxy's model.

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

BLACKPINK members have additionally been careful even on their social media accounts. When they upload photos, they are careful to crop or blur out iPhones that are accidentally caught in the picture. Look closely for the iPhone hidden in this picture posted on Rosé's Instagram account!

It seems that the Samsung marketing team made a smart choice to pick these girls as spokesmen! If you want to get BLACKPINK selfies or videos at their concerts, you should go and get yourself a Samsung phone.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

